Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to be one of the keynote speakers when the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council meets in New Orleans next week.

ALEC, as its commonly known, has pushed conservative model legislation in state Capitols across the country by joining private sector industries with legislators friendly to their causes.

The group has frequently come under scrutiny by Democrats and other liberal groups as it has pushed pro-business, anti-regulation bills on the state level.

Among legislative efforts have been pushes to dismantle the federal Affordable Care Act through state legislation, implement stricter voter identification requirements, and limit lawsuits against companies through tort reform. It also was linked to the controversial Stand Your Ground law.

+5 Louisiana lawmakers eye harsher penalties for pipeline damage; critics argue goal is to squelch protests Couched by supporters as a way to thwart terrorists from damaging pipelines, a state Senate committee approved legislation Tuesday that oppone…

Edwards, the only governor in the Deep South who is a Democrat, is scheduled to speak to the group's opening luncheon on Wednesday, along with Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and White House Special Assistant in the Office of American Innovation Brooke Rollins.

"This meeting is an opportunity for legislators from across the country to connect with each other as we engage on significant issues,” Jason Saine, North Carolina Representative and ALEC National Chairman, said in a news release. “Sharing ideas and finding innovative solutions to the problems we face yield tremendous results.”

Louisiana House moves to support Israel, but bill is gutted of strongest requirements Louisiana legislators joined Wednesday, sort of, a growing conservative movement around the country to cease doing business with companies tha…

Other speakers over the three-day conference include Mark Janus, lead Plaintiff in the monumental Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court case that barred public sector unions from charging fees to non-union employees that receive union-negotiated benefits.

Louisiana ranks 29th in conservative group’s competitiveness report Louisiana ranked 29th in 2014 economic outlook competitiveness ranking, according to the newest edition of the American Legislative Exchange C…

Study ties Jindal tax plan to ALEC Efforts to overhaul tax codes, such as the effort being pushed in Louisiana by Gov. Bobby Jindal, stem from proposals by a policy advocacy gro…

Workshop topics are set to include those that promote school choice, review electronics recycling program outcomes and examine "How Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Are Sidestepping Legislative Authority on Opioids, Climate Change, Data Privacy and More."

Scott Angelle, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor against Edwards in 2015 and is now in the Trump administration's Department of Interior, is also slated to address the convention.

Edwards' speech and others are expected to be streamed live on ALEC's Facebook page. Here is the full agenda of events.