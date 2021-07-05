Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards decided to place himself in hospice care Monday night at his home in Gonzales, following a trip Sunday by ambulance to nearby St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales.
The 93-year-old four-term governor had complained of significant pain in his right lung.
“His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low,” said his wife Trina Edwards, “and we made the decision to go the hospital out of an abundance of caution. His strength has been failing in recent weeks but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we’re praying for that again.”
Physicians at St. Elizabeth performed a battery of tests including X-rays and a CAT scan of both lungs but the tests revealed nothing, doctors said.
“While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” Edwards said. “I’ve made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point.”
Edwin Washington Edwards is Louisiana’s only four-term governor, serving from 1972 to 1980; 1984 to 1988; and 1992 to 1996. Born in Marksville in Avoyelles Parish during the Great Flood of 1927, in 1944, Edwards joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17 and became a pilot. His squadron was deploying to the Pacific theatre when Japan surrendered, ending World War II.
Edwards graduated from LSU Law School in 1949, served two terms as a Crowley City Councilman in Acadia Parish; one term in the Louisiana Senate as a floor leader for Gov. John McKeithen; one term in Congress; and four terms as governor. He will turn 94 on August 7th.
“Since I have been in and out of hospitals in recent years with pneumonia and other respiratory problems, causing a lot of people a lot of trouble, I have decided to retain the services of qualified hospice doctors and nurses at my home,” Edwards said. “But it won’t be anytime soon for me. In fact, I am planning my 95th birthday party for next summer and hope you’ll come.”