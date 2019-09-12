WASHINGTON — U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise is expected to use this weekend to stress to his fellow Republicans the need to "lean into" issues that they believe Democrats have moved too far to the left on for the GOP to win back control of the House next year.

"The left is showing us how radical they are," Scalise, R-Jefferson, said Thursday morning, previewing the House GOP's three-day retreat this weekend that kicks off later in the day. "We need to do a better job of showing people what we stand for, and we need to go big and go bold."

Less than a week back from a six-week recess, U.S. House Republicans are heading to Baltimore for their annual retreat, which was rescheduled from earlier this year because of the government shutdown. President Donald Trump is expected to address the group Thursday evening.

U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade pact expected to be priority for Congress this fall but still faces hurdles WASHINGTON — Louisiana's critical agriculture, energy and petrochemicals industries would likely get a big boost if Congress finalizes a new U…

Scalise described the mood in the House GOP caucus as "upbeat," despite a razor-thin win in a special election in a North Carolina GOP stronghold district this week and a recent rash of more than a dozen House Republicans who have announced plans to retire.

Some have pointed to those factors, as well as Trump's sagging poll numbers, as cause for concern among Republicans and signs that the GOP faces a large hurdle in flipping 18 seats needed to reclaim House control.

The GOP lost control of the House to Democrats last fall, setting up a divided government that has bogged down most priorities for both Republicans and Democrats. House Democratic leaders have pushed through several priorities on the environment, health care and gun violence, only to see the measures stall in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Similarly, Senate Republicans have decried the House's passage of bills that contain "poison pills" that eliminate the opportunity for bipartisan compromise.

In an analysis of the North Carolina District 9 special election outcome, Dave Wasserman, House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, wrote a loss would have been "disastrous for GOP morale," but, at the same time, the narrow margin "won't do anything to persuade House Republicans — many of whom are on the fence about running again in 2020 — that they're in position to take back control next year."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said despite losing the North Carolina election, Democrats see hope.

“I think (Republicans) should have concerns about the gains we are making," she said.“The Republicans did not have a happy day on Tuesday … The Democratic enthusiasm was high, as was the turnout.”

Scalise, a frequent critic of "socialists" and "radical leftists" that he sees across the aisle since moving from majority leadership to minority leadership, indicated that such a theme will likely be a recurring one as the 2020 cycle gears up and Republicans attempt to claw back control of the House.

Scalise, currently the longest-serving member of the Louisiana delegation and the No. 2 Republican in the House, has made no secret of his desire to eventually ascend to the top of the House GOP. His retreat pep talk and increasing campaign appearances could play a pivotal role in helping him win over fellow Republicans.

Trump often raves about Scalise, who narrowly survived a mass shooting in 2017, as his friend. With that growing national profile, Scalise spent much of the recess campaigning for fellow Republicans in 18 states across the country.

"We need to go out and really lean into issues like health care," Scalise said, discussing the presentation that he will make for House Republicans during the retreat.

He indicated that immigration is another area where he sees room for Republican wins.

"(Democrats) are not serious about solving the problem," he said. "Let's focus on showing people what we stand for on these big issues."

"It will be a great contrast against what the Democrats and the socialist Democrats on the left are going to want to do next year," he said.