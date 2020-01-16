WASHINGTON — Just days after winning the college football national championship, the LSU Tigers are heading to the nation's capital to continue the celebration.

The team is expected to arrive in Washington for an exclusive dinner with members of the Louisiana delegation and other VIPs at the Kennedy Center tonight, followed by a bus tour of the city, according to the team's itinerary.

On Friday, LSU players will take part in a special meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The undefeated LSU squad beat Clemson 42-25 Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Trump was in attendance and earlier in the season attended the LSU-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa.

On top of the National Championship win, quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and coach Ed Orgeron was named National Coach of the Year.

Before visiting the White House, the LSU team will tour the nearby National Museum of African American History and Culture.

After, the team is set to be recognized at the U.S. Capitol and take a photo on the Capitol Steps.