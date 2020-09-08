Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he is inclined to support placing a limit of 25% of capacity in Tiger Stadium -- around 25,000 fans -- when the 2020 football season begins for LSU on Sept. 26.

"I am looking at 25% but understand whatever announcement we make today is always going to be subject to what is going on with COVID between now and then," Edwards told reporters.

COVID-19 is the illness causes by the coronavirus.

The limit would be in place to reduce chances for a spread of the virus.

The governor noted that a 25% capacity cap would be in line with other Southeastern Conference schools that have made announcements.

Edwards also disputed speculation that LSU officials have delayed making an announcement on the issue because they disagree with the governor, and back a higher cap that allows more fans

He said he may announce Wednesday whether the state will move to Phase 3 for the reopening of its economy, which would loosen restrictions that have been in place for months.

