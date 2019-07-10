Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address storm preparations ahead of the potential impact of Invest 92L, which is expected to become a tropical depression Wednesday or Thursday.
Edwards will speak at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
