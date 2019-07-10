BR.edwardsrally.017.071019
Gov. John Bel Edwards gives a campaign stump speech Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The French Press in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address storm preparations ahead of the potential impact of Invest 92L, which is expected to become a tropical depression Wednesday or Thursday.

Edwards will speak at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

