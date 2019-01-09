Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on the Trump administration and Congressional leaders to reach an agreement that will put an end to a federal government shutdown that has stretched on for three weeks.

“We need to reopen the government. That ought to be the first concern," Edwards told The Advocate on Wednesday after a news conference. “Border security is important. There ought to be enough overlap in common interests to where if both sides can sit down and talk in good faith, they can work through this. They need to get it done and get the government open and resolve this issue.”

President Donald Trump gave a nearly 10-minute address -- aired across network and cable news channels -- Tuesday night on his ongoing standoff with congressional leaders over funding for a wall along the Mexican border. Trump is requesting more than $5 billion for the border wall, which is part of his attempt to curb illegal immigration.

Edwards indicated he watched the address and said he supports enhancements to border security, but the focus should be on the impacts that the shutdown is having.

Trump and his allies have made conflicting statements about what form the physical barrier on the border might look like. During Tuesday night's address the president said a physical barrier "is absolutely critical to border security." He said rather than a concrete wall, he had moved to "a steel barrier" at the request of Democrats, but didn't name which Democrats would support such a proposal. Democratic Congressional leaders have generally opposed the push for a physical barrier.

“It’s hard for me to understand what he’s calling for," Edwards said. "We have a physical barrier in place in many places along the border now, and it’s entirely reasonable that that barrier needs to be upgraded and maintained – perhaps extended. I’m not quite sure anymore – it doesn’t seem to me like he’s asking for one seamless wall all the way from Pacific Ocean all the way across of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Edwards said he personally believes that a combination technique could be used to strengthen border security.

“I support border security and I think a combination of barriers, technology and people ought to be able to get it done," he said. “It just seems to me like there’s enough common interest on both sides, if they would just sit down and discuss it they’d work their way through it.”