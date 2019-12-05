Today in The Rundown: Welcome back to the post-holiday Rundown with a supersized edition with so much news: Updates on Trump impeachment, Gov. John Bel Edwards' inauguration plans, Louisiana Legislature leadership shuffle and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until inauguration/College football national championship in New Orleans: 39
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 95
Days until the regular session must end: 179
The News
Impeachment: Louisiana received several shout outs during this week's historical Trump impeachment hearing and had two members on the committee. All the Louisiana details from the latest in the impeachment inquiry. http://bit.ly/360ZzMg
JBE inauguration: In unsurprising news, Gov. John Bel Edwards has picked football over politics when it comes to his second inauguration. Instead of throwing a traditional formal ball, JBE's planning to be having a ball watching the college football national championship game in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2RmSwJY
JBE: Speaking of the governor and football... A patch of Tiger Stadium's turf has been transplanted to the Governor's Mansion lawn. http://bit.ly/2DJav5d
LALege: State Sen. Page Cortez, a Republican from Lafayette, has secured enough votes among his colleagues to become the next state Senate president. http://bit.ly/33SbD0M
St. George: Gov. John Bel Edwards is Edwards is “here to meet with” St. George supporters when they are ready as he mulls appointments for the new city's leadership, but a fight is brewing. http://bit.ly/368Hhc9
Trump administration: The newest Energy Secretary who replaced former Texas Gov. Rick Perry on the president's cabinet is a Louisiana native from Assumption Parish. More about Dan Brouillette's confirmation this week: http://bit.ly/2Rbqtgk
Transportation: Aside from what the $380 million expansion of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will mean for traffic, homes and construction delays, another issue is triggering worries: What happens to all the trees in the way of the work? http://bit.ly/2YiyjWO
OMV: The latest on the state cybersecurity attack's impact on the Office of Motor Vehicles: http://bit.ly/2YjPszA
Health: Louisiana schools are struggling to slow vaping use among students. http://bit.ly/2rjqu7p
Mardi Gras: Rules for New Orleans' unruly Carnival season are being proposed. http://bit.ly/33VL0s9
ICYMI: An examination of Sen. John Kennedy's oft-quoted, oft-recycled quips that have earned him national headlines. http://bit.ly/2XPNQ0n
ICYMI: Congress is still advancing bills, but fewer are passing than when government wasn't divided. An Advocate | Times-Pic analysis: http://bit.ly/2rTCXi2
Redistricting: The post-2020 census redistricting could dramatically alter Louisiana's congressional and state legislative districts but it wasn't a focal issue of the governor's race. Edwards' re-election gives Democrats a crucial seat at the table in a state where Republicans dominate the state's Legislature and Congress ranks. http://bit.ly/2YmMY3A
Acadiana analysis: A look at the region's shift Trump country: http://bit.ly/2LjMXrN
Criminal justice: The New Orleans City Council is expected to vote today on whether to allow the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to house inmates in a temporary jail building, a step that would pave the way for a long-term solution for housing people with mental health problems. http://bit.ly/2LldQvm
JP analysis: Jefferson Parish has more Republicans than any other parish in the state, but 57% of its vote went to Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, over his Republican challenger in thee race last month. http://bit.ly/363MBxd
ITEP: Seven months after Jefferson Parish voters approved a new property tax to fund pay increases for public school teachers, the School Board this week approved two five-year tax exemptions for Cornerstone Chemical Co. http://bit.ly/2Rnz3Zo
Elected officials: State Sen. Wesley Bishop has pleaded not guilty after being charged with making false statements to a federal agency about a Road Home grant. http://bit.ly/2rWhAN0
Happening today
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors meeting at 11:15 at the Claiborne Building in Baton Rouge.
