Add U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond to the list of well-known Louisianians who want answers after the now infamous pass interference no-call against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game this past weekend that likely cost the New Orleans Saints a trip to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Richmond, D-New Orleans, said he has "spoken with colleagues on the Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee about inviting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to answer some important questions about the unfair call against the Saints; a call that he has the jurisdiction to overturn."

Regarding the "call that he has the jurisdiction to overturn," Rule 17 of the Official Playing Rules of the NFL grants the commissioner the authority to take corrective action if an "extraordinary unfair act" occurs. But the rule goes on to say that the commissioner "will not apply authority in cases of complaints by clubs concerning judgmental errors of omission by game officials. Games involving such complaints stand as completed."

Richmond joins a long list of notable politicians and celebrities to grill the NFL and ask for answers.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to Goodell as did musician Harry Connick Jr.

Perhaps the strongest comments came from Saints owner Gayle Benson, who earlier this week said she's "been in touch with the NFL regarding (Sunday's) events and will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again."