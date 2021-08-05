State officials want the public to cast votes in an online poll on what the new bridge across City Park Lake should look like.

The bridge replacement is part of a massive project to widen Interstate 10 between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said Thursday if one of four bridge designs gets overwhelming support DOTD will go with the public's request.

"If there is a clear and present winner and there are no show stoppers that is what we are going to go with," Wilson said.

If the tally is close, he said, state officials may ask the Metro Council or Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to offer their opinions.

Four design concepts have been developed for the public to review.

Three monument designs are also in the mix.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The options are available at i10br.com under the green ribbon called "I-10 City Park Lake Signature Bridge Poll."

The poll is active until midnight on Aug. 31.

The current bridge, which dates back to the 1960s, is used by thousands of motorists daily.

+10 This 'valuable property' buried in LSU lakes might finance their pricey improvements Buried in the silt of the lakes near LSU could be treasure enough to pay for revitalizing and beautifying one of Baton Rouge’s signature ameni…

What the new bridge will look like is considered a major part of the I-10 overhaul.

Costs of the new structure are unclear and depends on the final version.

DOTD officials have sought public input on other projects as part of required outreach efforts.