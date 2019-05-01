WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has called on the Trump administration to release all FBI and Justice Department documents related to the 2016 election to put to rest speculation about investigations into foreign influence and candidate improprieties.

“Instead of us going through all this spin and innuendo and leaks and rumors, let’s just let the people see them," Kennedy, a Republican from Madisonville who serves on the powerful Judiciary Committee, said during a hearing with Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday. “It would seem to me that we all have duty – if not to the American people to the FBI – to find out why these investigations were started, who started them and the evidence on which they were started."

On Thursday, members of the House Judiciary Committee, including Louisiana U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond and Mike Johnson, will have a chance to question Barr about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat who is assistant to the House majority whip, hinted during a weekend appearance on CBS's Face The Nation that he was looking forward to the chance to query Barr.

"We have not heard from this president under oath," Richmond said. "So the best person we can hear from is Attorney General Barr to find out why, one, his summary, a Cliff Notes version was so different from the facts and two, why won't he just release the unredacted report?"

Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, meanwhile, has already expressed his hope that the redacted report's release would signal an end to questions over collusion and obstruction.

“For nearly two years, this investigation has been a source of great division in our country; however, my hope is that this report will provide the clarity and peace of mind needed for Congress to move ahead and devote our time, energy and resources to solving America’s most pressing issues,” he said.

Kennedy, who has emerged as an outspoken member of the Judiciary panel, questioned Barr about reports that Mueller was unhappy with an initial 4-page summery that Barr released before unveiling a redacted version of the full Mueller report.

“He felt like your letter wasn’t nuanced enough,” Kennedy said to Barr’s agreement, adding that a redacted report released last month provided more context. “That problem’s been solved.”

He also repeatedly asked Barr whether the special counsel had changed a conclusion since issuing its report, to which he answered that he wasn’t aware of any new conclusions.

To Kennedy’s questioning, Barr said that his memo that upset Mueller was intended to be a “placeholder” until the fuller report could be redacted of sensitive information and released.

