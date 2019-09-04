Former Gov. Edwin Edwards is "looking good" and may be released from the hospital Wednesday, said Leo Honeycutt, who was by his bedside.
Edwards was hospitalized Tuesday morning but was doing well and cracking jokes by evening.
After doctors visited Edwards Wednesday morning, Honeycutt said, "Looking good." The governor is receiving an MRI and few other tests Wednesday.
"He's in great spirits, lucid, laughing (not drug induced)," Honeycutt said. Honeycutt wrote in 2009 the authorized biography, "Edwin Edwards Governor of Louisiana."
The 92-year-old, four-term governor was unresponsive Tuesday morning. He was was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he was given an IV.
Trina Edwards, his wife, thanked emergency personnel and Lake staff for stabilizing Edwards. “It’s been a long weekend and a very scary morning, but Edwin reminded me that he’s going to live to the ripe old age of 104 and that you can’t kill bad grass. Hopefully we will be home and back to normal tomorrow,” she wrote on Facebook later Tuesday night.
Check with The Advocate later for more details