WASHINGTON — As members of Congress fight over a disaster aid package that has split Republicans and Democrats over funding aimed at curbing immigration on the southern border, the National Flood Insurance Program is yet again in the crosshairs.

The NFIP is set to expire on May 31, unless an extension is authorized before then. Congress is scheduled to take a week-long recess after the Memorial Day holiday.

The House and Senate have both made steps in recent weeks toward extending the federally-backed flood insurance program at least through the end of September, with the goal of crafting a longer-lasting agreement before the next expiration date.

But the Senate is grappling with a larger supplemental aid package for people recovering from disasters across the country and in Puerto Rico that is holding up the NFIP reauthorization. The Trump administration wants an influx of money for border-related agencies to be linked to that disaster funding.

U.S. House agrees to extend National Flood Insurance Program through September in another short-term fix WASHINGTON — The National Flood Insurance Program appears to be in line for a temporary extension – again – to prevent it from expiring at the…

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told members Thursday morning that the chamber won't recess for the holiday week until the disaster bill is passed.

"One way or another, the Senate is not leaving without taking action," he said.

Privately, senators have said they are hopeful that a deal will be reached Thursday evening and no votes will be necessary on Friday. Senate negotiators were meeting behind closed doors for much of Thursday afternoon to hash out an agreement. The latest version includes the NFIP reauthorization.

The NFIP's last long-term authorization expired on Sept. 30, 2017. The latest temporary extension is meant to give Congress more time to overhaul the NFIP, which provides flood coverage to more than 5 million policy holders across the country.

Check back with The Advocate for more updates.