Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday as heavy rainfall swept across the state and residents braced for potential wintry conditions through the Mardi Gras weekend.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness urged all to plan for bad weather, even as the forecast past the weekend remains uncertain. Flash flooding from heavy rainfall remain key concerns, as well as upcoming cold weather.

How low can it go? After mid-week warm weather, Louisiana to have freeze this weekend Following a midweek respite from the cold, winter weather is poised to return to south Louisiana soon, with freezing temperatures expected thr…

“Already in Louisiana we have communities that have seen the impacts of flash flooding and water on the roadways, and there is the potential for worse weather and bad conditions as the days go on," Edwards said. "Now is the time for people to make a plan for the coming days that could include staying at home during severe weather."

He suggested people monitor local news and updates from the National Weather Service.

While the state saw some heavy rain Thursday, Friday may bring additional weather issues. An Arctic high pressure system is pushing south, bringing with it the coldest air of the season to parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's Shreveport office predicted freezing rain will linger in some areas and that confidence is increasing in a "major winter storm" in northern Louisiana on Monday, followed by another on Wednesday. Cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are anticipated in the region Monday and Tuesday.

Flooding reported in Baton Rouge area; NWS issues flood advisory The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory in parts of the Baton Rouge area until 12:45 p.m.

“The conditions over the next few days include a number of threats,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Right now we know heavy rain is forcing street closures in some regions and a flash flood threat will continue. We also know that dangerous winter weather conditions are in the forecast for Louisiana through the middle of next week."

Waskom said people must stay alert to the severe weather threat, finalize emergency plans and be ready to adjust if the forecast changes.

In response to the weather threat, community sites for COVID testing managed by the state's National Guard will close on Monday and Tuesday.