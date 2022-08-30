The state will get nearly $100 million in federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said it is the largest amount Louisiana has collected after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-22.
"Our administration has worked to maximize federal funding for transportation projects since the day I took office in 2016," Edwards said in a statement.
"This year's redistributed funds of $97.8 million is the largest the state has ever received."
"It is a testament to DOTD's (Department of Transportation and Development) efforts to use every bit of its obligated federal funding," the governor said.
"These additional funds will help the state move many projects forward."
How the money will be used is unclear.
DOTD officials said the aid will allow work to be accelerated.
"Our infrastructure has many needs and the department will use the redistributed funds to address these needs on projects across the state," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said, also in a statement.