Abortion rights advocates hold signs up during a Public Safety Town Hall meeting at L.B. Landry High School in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Protestors demanded that Cantrell expel Louisiana State Police troopers who are assisting with day-to-day patrols. Protestors fear State Police will arrest medical providers and others if the stateÕs trigger law banning abortion goes back into effect, despite promises by Cantrell and other New Orleans officials not to enforce the law. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)