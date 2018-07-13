WASHINGTON — A retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service is President Donald Trump's pick to serve as the next U.S. Marshal for the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana.
Williams Travis "Bill" Brown Jr. served as a senior inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service and had retired in 2014.
A graduate of LSU, Brown worked as an investigator for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office under former DA Bryan Bush Jr. in the late 1980s before joining the Marshals Service.
"Bill Brown began his career as a crime scene investigator before graduating from LSU," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana. "In three decades, he’s built a wealth of experience coordinating law enforcement investigations in multiple states."
"Bill Brown is a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service and a skilled investigator with a stellar law enforcement career,” said Dr. Cassidy. "He will do a great job for the people of the Middle District, and I support his nomination."
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he's known Brown for almost three decades and looked forward to working with him on efforts to locate witnesses and potentially violent fugitives.
Moore said Brown beat out tough competition from a number of other highly qualified applicants to earn the presidential nomination to the job.
If confirmed to the job by the U.S. Senate, Brown will take over management of the office from Acting U.S. Marshal Randy Breckwoldt.
Breckwoldt, a career deputy with the agency, has led the office on an interim basis since former U.S. Marshal Kevin Harrison, a 2010 appointee of President Barrack Obama, retired in September 2016.
The Marshals Service is tasked with providing security at federal courthouses and transporting federal prisoners. Agents with the service also serve federal warrants, track down witnesses and hunt fugitives.