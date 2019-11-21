The 79 locations for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles won't re-open until Monday, following a weeklong closure in order to reimage computers attacked by ransomware.

Louisiana's state government came under a ransomware attack Monday that caused internet and website problems at a host of agencies, disrupting motor vehicles offices and other public-facing departments statewide.

"We are not going to open the Office of Motor Vehicles until Monday," Governor John Bel Edwards says, to give OMV time to reboot. "I apologize for the inconvenience for this."

“We are not going to open the office of motor vehicles until Monday” @LouisianaGov says, to give OMV time to reboot. “I apologize for the inconvenience for this.” #lalege #lagov @theadvocatebr @NOLAnews — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) November 21, 2019

The IT team noticed the irregular pattern, saw that it was the Ryuk virus, which encrypts files, and didn’t read the ransom note, said Jacques Berry, spokesman for the Division of Administration.

Edwards said he activated the state's cybersecurity team in response in order to prevent further spread of the malware.

This caused a host of state services to go down Monday, including results from the runoff election that occurred two days prior. The Louisiana Department of Health couldn't process certain Medicaid applications online.

+4 These are the Louisiana agencies affected by the statewide ransomware attacks State agencies continue to have server issues hours after a ransomware attack ceased office functions in Louisiana on Monday.

The attack impacted the following agencies:

the Department of Public Safety

Office of Juvenile Justice

Department of Health

Department of Education

Department of Environmental Quality

Department of Revenue

Division of Administration

While many of these agencies reopened with ease on Tuesday, the Office of Motor Vehicles remained shut down.

+6 Ransomware attack in Louisiana: Public agencies hit; officials didn't pay ransom Louisiana's state government came under a ransomware attack Monday that caused internet and website problems at a host of agencies, disrupting…

“The issue is that the computers we have, have to be reimaged. All of them. OTS has a big job,” Germain said, referring to the Office of Technology Services, which operates a sprawling network of state computer systems. “It’s going to take a little time to get all that straight, put it back the way it was and do it right.”

The attack was like automated rather than targeted, according to Jeffrey Allen Moulton, the executive director of the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training and the Transformation Technologies and Cyber Research Center at LSU.

“A lot of these exploits are automated,” Moulton said. The machines go out onto the internet and look for vulnerabilities in systems, then attach ransomware to them. The most likely culprit was a state worker clicking on some suspicious email or link without thinking, he said.

+4 After ransomware attack Louisiana OMV locations still closed, but likely source spotted The effects of a ransomware attack on Louisiana’s state government Monday that crippled some public-facing agencies stretched through Tuesday,…

“We don’t know who did this, but we are working it,” Moulton said. Nobody will likely be prosecuted because it’s so difficult to gather evidence enough to stand up in court. But knowing the who, what, when and where will go a long way to helping technicians block similar approaches in the future.