For two days, more than 200 Republicans from across the South have gathered in Kenner to hear from conservative officials and pundits and share ideas for promoting GOP causes in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election and this year’s state-wide elections in Louisiana.

“It’s so great that we can sit here today and talk about what it is to be a Republican,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, who was the Southern Republican Leadership Conference’s closing speaker Saturday evening.

Many of the event’s attendees shared Strain’s view of the two-day event, which is held before every presidential election. This year’s was dubbed the “Kickoff to 2020.”

“The speeches are great and I love hearing them, but really, it’s about community,” said Michael Lunsford, who is on the St. Martin Parish Republican Executive Committee and volunteered at the event. “It’s great to get connected with people.”

Nancy Frohn, of Oxford, Mississippi, said she came to learn about the latest that’s happening in the Republican Party. “I think we need to be at gatherings like this to support each other,” she said.

Sue Morrison, who came to the event from Etta, Mississippi, said she found the event re-affirming because it was an opportunity to meet like-minded people from other states.

“We think it’s very important that we work as a bigger group,” she said. “Meeting people from your state and other states is so important when you are talking about building a big foundation for success.”

“The more we get to know each other, the better we can work together,” she said.

The weekend included several rounds of applause for Trump’s proposed $5.7 billion border wall and jeers at mentions of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The crowd fell silent when Trump’s public address on border security and immigration was livestreamed into the auditorium Saturday, save for a few rounds of applause. After Trump ended his remarks, SRLC attendees rose to their feet, cheering and waving red “Make America Great Again” signs, and broke out in “Trump” chants.

Aside from the prominence of Trump T-shirts, MAGA hats and pachyderm pins, several themes carried throughout the event – support for Trump and his proposed wall along the southern border of the United States; opposition to liberal Democrats, in particular New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who several speakers mentioned; and faith in the economy during Trump’s presidency.

Ryan Bosi, of New Jersey, and Aisha Love, of Washington, D.C., attended the event to promote their American Border Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of border protections and stricter immigration policies.

“We need Donald Trump to stay strong and not give into the shutdown,” Bosi said.

Love, wearing American flag-printed shoes that had MAGA – shorthand for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan – emblazoned atop them, said she “enjoyed the synergy and the energy with all the speakers.”

“Everyone here wants to make a difference, that’s what I love about this,” she said. “You’ve got a group of patriots here that are ready to change America. It’s inspirational.”

Bosi, who was wearing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hat and a Trump T-shirt, said he noticed how friendly people were.

“It’s an amazing group right here,” he said.

Republican candidates for governor – U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone – chatted with potential supporters in the Pontchartrain Center’s hallways. State Sen. Sharon Hewit, of Slidell, and former U.S. Rep. John Fleming, of Minden, who haven’t ruled out running for governor, also were at the conference on Saturday.

Abraham and Fleming participated in a panel discussion, along with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, about health care, where they promoted conservative proposals, including the repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act.

Abraham even worked in a mention of Trump’s proposal for a border wall.

“The first thing we need to do to solve the opioid crisis is build the wall,” he said when the panelists were asked about the addiction epidemic that has plagued Louisiana and other states. “The dealer? They need to go under the jail for life. They do not need to be on the streets. We’ve got to get tougher on our laws.”

Cassidy, meanwhile, took aim a universal health care proposal supported by some Democrats that has been dubbed “Medicare for All.” He said such a proposal would ultimately bankrupt the Medicare system.

“We believe in giving power to the patient,” Cassidy said. “If the patient knows how much something costs ... she’s going to the place that’s best for her health and best for her pocketbook.”

Other Louisiana Republicans who took the stage Saturday included U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge; Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, of Metairie; and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, of Baton Rouge.

Several of the event’s anticipated speakers were unable to make it. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s flight was canceled due to an airplane issue, and viral Trump supporters Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, popularly known as "Diamond and Silk" had to cancel due to bad weather in their home state North Carolina.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant took time in his speech to support a proposal that has been floated by several Louisiana Republicans to do away with the state’s unusual election system that pits all candidates against each other on a single ballot, followed by a runoff a month later. The head of the Louisiana GOP has advocated eliminating the blanket primary, as have other prominent Republicans.

"One thing I don't get is this jungle primary,” Bryant said, drawing cheers from the crowd. “You've got to get out of that."