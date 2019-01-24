BR.capitol.adv 612.jpg
Today in The Rundown: Advocate surveying readers on election issues; a plan for coastal restoration spending; continued fall-out from the Saints' season-ender; and more in Louisiana politics news today.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 74

Days until election day: 261

The News

ExxonMobil has announced it will drop its pending requests for property tax breaks in Baton Rouge and warned the "uncertainty" surrounding tax incentives could deter future spending at its local plants.

ITEP: ExxonMobil has announced it will drop its pending requests for property tax breaks in Baton Rouge and warned the “uncertainty” surrounding tax incentives could deter future spending at its local plants. http://bit.ly/2CEnG6r

Coastal issues: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced plans Wednesday for spending about $350 million in coastal dollars, including money to accelerate a nearly half-century-old project to protect LaPlace and nearby areas. http://bit.ly/2CGpVpX

Education: Louisiana's top school board has approved $700,000 aimed at giving local leaders more input in the state's bid to expand access to early childhood care and education. http://bit.ly/2CI7xwT

Saints: The missed call in Sunday's NFC Championship game prompted the governor to send a letter to the commissioner of the NFL. Read it here: http://bit.ly/2CG1IQo

Abortion: Attorney General Jeff Landry says a new law in on track to take effect next week that could further limit access to abortion in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2B0AOD3

Harassment: A task force reviewing the state's sexual harassment policies started meeting this week. http://bit.ly/2WgIAkS

Happning today

At the Capitol

  • Louisiana Tax Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
  • Louisiana Historical Archives Task Force meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards meets with The Advocate editorial board in New Orleans this afternoon.

Tweet beat

