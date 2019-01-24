Today in The Rundown: Advocate surveying readers on election issues; a plan for coastal restoration spending; continued fall-out from the Saints' season-ender; and more in Louisiana politics news today.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 74
Days until election day: 261
The News
ITEP: ExxonMobil has announced it will drop its pending requests for property tax breaks in Baton Rouge and warned the “uncertainty” surrounding tax incentives could deter future spending at its local plants. http://bit.ly/2CEnG6r
Coastal issues: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced plans Wednesday for spending about $350 million in coastal dollars, including money to accelerate a nearly half-century-old project to protect LaPlace and nearby areas. http://bit.ly/2CGpVpX
Education: Louisiana's top school board has approved $700,000 aimed at giving local leaders more input in the state's bid to expand access to early childhood care and education. http://bit.ly/2CI7xwT
Saints: The missed call in Sunday's NFC Championship game prompted the governor to send a letter to the commissioner of the NFL. Read it here: http://bit.ly/2CG1IQo
Abortion: Attorney General Jeff Landry says a new law in on track to take effect next week that could further limit access to abortion in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2B0AOD3
Harassment: A task force reviewing the state's sexual harassment policies started meeting this week. http://bit.ly/2WgIAkS
Happning today
At the Capitol
- Louisiana Tax Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
- Louisiana Historical Archives Task Force meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards meets with The Advocate editorial board in New Orleans this afternoon.
Tweet beat
.@washingtonpost has the story behind this @SteveScalise video/tweet: https://t.co/8WMDbRC3yO #lalege #lagov https://t.co/QW97rul31X— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 24, 2019
REMINDER: The deadline to apply for scholarships is approaching Friday, February 8, 2019. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/HO9Usw5T1u— LLWC Foundation (@LLWCFoundation) January 22, 2019
Louisiana teachers flirted with the idea of going on strike last year, but ultimately decided against going through with the walkout. However, many other parts of the country saw an unprecedented wave of teacher activism. https://t.co/sqr2adzXIS #lalege #lagov— LA Budget Project (@LABudgetProject) January 23, 2019
#lagov campaigns in full swing. @JohnBelforLA in Lafayette today. @abraham_ralph fundraiser in north Louisiana. 261 days until primary day! #lalege https://t.co/KdlDSiybIm— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 23, 2019
Tune in to @lpborg at 7 pm Friday, to hear me, @GregHilburn1 and @9andre chat about the Louisiana governor race, which is quickly heating up. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 23, 2019
Our office is proud to have been part of this settlement as well! Louisiana will receive $1,997,353.78 under the terms of the settlement. #ConsumerProtection #lalege #lagov https://t.co/Qqei9KZ3nh— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) January 23, 2019
Thanks to JF Gauthier Elem. and Fifth Ward Junior HS for celebrating Carnival season during our virtual visits this morning with the book “The Adventures of The Swamp Kids Pierre’s Pirogue Parade” by Louisiana author Leif Nedland Pedersen and illustrator Tim Banfell.📚 pic.twitter.com/QFaSwIFaTO— Donna Edwards (@FirstLadyOfLA) January 24, 2019
My campaign finance report will show an in kind contribution from the Snack PAC #lagov #lalege https://t.co/5uSfJ2Nv3Y— John Jel Jedwards (@JohnJelJedwards) January 22, 2019
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.