Motorists on Interstate 12 between Walker and the I-10/12 split may be getting some traffic relief by the state converting shoulders into high occupancy lanes during rush hours, officials said Thursday morning.

A measure that would allow the state Department of Transportation and Development to do just that cleared the Senate Transportation Committee without objection.

The proposal is Senate Bill 84 by Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston and a longtime advocate of finding ways to relieve traffic congestion on I-12 and elsewhere.

The legislation would apply to highways statewide.

But the I-12 corridor has been targeted since 2015, and an ongoing study is aimed at shedding light on safety and other issues if shoulders are turned into HOV lanes, which means a driver and at least one passenger.

Josh Hollins, executive counsel for DOTD, told the committee the study, which is being done for DOTD, should be finished in the next month.

When any changes might happen is unclear.

"It is a real possibility," Hollins said after the meeting of the I-12 corridor.

