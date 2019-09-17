WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy made a name for himself in Louisiana politics by giving people back their own money through the state treasurer’s unclaimed property fund.

Now the Madisonville Republican's hoping to replicate that success on the federal level by pressuring the U.S. Treasury Department to do more to pay out the $26 billion in matured, unclaimed savings bonds under its watch, including about $340 million in Louisiana.

Kennedy, joined by Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, has proposed legislation that give states access to records about the owners of matured, unredeemed savings bonds sitting in the U.S. Treasury so that bondholders' names and addresses can be added to existing Unclaimed Property databases.

Kennedy, talking up his legislation several times in recent weeks, has said it's an embarrassment that the U.S. Department of Treasury has refused to provide information to states about unclaimed savings bonds.

"It's a disgrace. They should hide their heads in a bag," he said.

The Treasury Department didn't respond to multiple requests from this newspaper for comment.

In its most simple form, savings bonds are purchased for a lower denomination — $50 or $100 — and mature in 20 to 40 years to twice that amount. No annual interest is given, and it's instead presented as a lump sum payout after they have matured.

“A lot of times grandparents would give, as a birthday present, a bond to their grandchildren and say give them a $100 bond, and they'd say ‘Son or grandson or granddaughter, hold on to this bond and in 20 years you will have $200,’” Kennedy said. “And, of course, sometimes, people would lose them.”

U.S. Savings Bonds, a form of loan to the federal government, were heavily promoted during World War II as a patriotic way for Americans to support the war. For many years they remained in a paper format but have since become available electronically.

Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, tucked his savings bond legislation into an advancing appropriations bill this week, in addition to repeatedly bringing the issue up on the Senate floor.

“It’s shocking," said Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican whose state has about $2.1 billion in unclaimed savings bonds. "I didn’t know anything about it until (Kennedy) highlighted it.”

Kennedy was Louisiana's state treasurer for 17 years before he was elected to the Senate and oversaw the state's Unclaimed Property rolls in that capacity.

He aggressively promoted the program through public appearances and advertisements, ultimately returning more than $300 million to Louisiana residents in forgotten financial assets, such as utilities deposits, abandoned checking and savings accounts, uncashed checks and other sources that had fallen into the state government's hands.

During that period, Kennedy also was one of several state treasurers from across the country to wage a legal battle with the federal government over savings bonds, arguing that the forgotten money should be given to the states so they could track down the rightful owners.

The federal government has argued in court that states have no ownership claim over the bonds and that the process of organizing such data for states’ usage would be too onerous to be practical. The Congressional Budget Office has not issued a cost estimate for Kennedy's legislation.

"The bond might be lost, the physical bond in the days when we used paper bonds, and the people who loaned the money to the federal government might have forgotten about the bonds," Kennedy said. "But you know who knows about the bonds? The United States Department of Treasury because they've got the names and the addresses, and right now they've got the money — $26 billion that they are holding that belongs to the American people, and they won't give it back."