Technology systems at a wide range of state offices went down Monday morning, causing internet and website problems and disrupting SNAP benefits and Department of Motor Vehicles operations, among other things.
Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry said officials are investigating the issue with the state Office of Technology Services, which supports the technology at a host of state agencies. It was not immediately clear what was causing the problem.
Berry said the problems agencies were experiencing varied depending on how much they rely on the Office of Technology Services. Some offices had no access to email, internet or applications. The Division of Administration shut down “all outgoing network traffic” to investigate the cause without making the problem worse, Berry said.
Louisiana Sec. of State spokesman Tyler Brey said that office’s website and app were down. Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Bob Johannessen said that agency does not have internet or email access.