The Louisiana State Police detective in charge of investigating whether troopers used excessive force in the killing of Black motorist Ronald Greene testified Monday to a legislative committee that he had raised concerns up his chain of command and was ignored.

Members of the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight questioned whether recent changes in policies to address “use of force” allegations could stand if some of the officers in charge of drafting those new procedures are found complicit in the alleged coverup after Greene’s death. It’s a question Greene’ mother also asked in tearful testimony at a hearing that committee chair, Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, described as “emotionally draining.”

One those superiors that Sgt. Albert Paxton, of the State Police’s Monroe detective unit, said ignored his concerns was Major Jason Turner, who in May 2019 was a captain in charge of criminal investigations at three State Police field offices – in Alexandria, Monroe, and Shreveport – and thus ultimately head of the investigation into Greene’s death at the hands of state troopers.

In February, Col. Lamar Davis, who became Louisiana State Police superintendent in October 2020, promoted Turner to the head of the Criminal Investigative Division statewide and tasked him with finding out how other states managed "use of force" complaints. Turner and his colleagues recommended establishing a Force Investigation Unit that would do nothing else but look into accusations of excessive force used on suspects. Davis has recently selected the personnel who would make up that unit and sent them off Connecticut for training.

Democratic state Sen. Katrina Jackson, whose Monroe district includes Troop F, questioned promoting Turner and others while the federal government continues looking into the handling of Greene’s death. What happens if Turner or one of the other troopers involved in updating State Police policies is accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, she asked.

“If somebody is found complicit, we are back to day one. We can’t introduce that as a ‘best practice’ at that point,” Jackson said. “That year or six months’ worth of work on best practices go out the window because the public will have no trust in us.”

Davis defended his promotion policies, saying he personally conducts interviews with candidates and people around the candidates. “If we were to consider all the investigations that may be under scrutiny, then we would not have many promotions,” he added.

Though not specifically mentioned during committee testimony, Paxton’s notes had been leaked publicly by a whistleblower earlier this year.

According to Paxton’s notes, Turner had determined that the troopers’ actions during Greene’s arrest were “policy violations but not against the law.”

Turner was among the State Police brass that swatted away a recommendation by Paxton to book Trooper Chris Hollingsworth criminally over his actions in Greene’s arrest, which included turning off his body-worn and dashboard cameras, according to Paxton.

Hollingsworth was one of first two troopers to reach Greene after a high-speed chase and crash. Hollingsworth, who allegedly beat and repeatedly tased an unarmed Greene, died last year in a single-vehicle wreck after learning he would be fired over Greene’s arrest.

Paxton himself was brought up for disciplinary investigation on August 12 for “dissemination of information to an unauthorized source without proper authority.” Paxton said he was faulted specifically for having his wife, an attorney, proofread his reports.

“I'm being investigated because I won't participate in a coverup ... and I won’t lie,” Paxton testified.

After the hearing Davis said he couldn’t comment on what Paxton told the senators because of the ongoing federal investigation and the disciplinary action. But Davis said he doesn’t want any trooper to feel they can’t be honest without fear of retaliation. When asked about Jackson’s concerns, Davis said he couldn’t comment for the same reasons, but said if any trooper is found guilty of improper behavior they will be fired.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said the State Police are acting as if they were more concerned about clearing officers instead finding the underlying cause of how her son died on the side of the road.

“Why do we have to sugarcoat the murder of a man – my Ronnie – just to get them off the hook?” Hardin testified. “What does it take for the State of Louisiana to recognize the murder of a man? What does it take to get answers?”

Three other former and current State Police employees were requested to testify and they refused.

Former Col. Kevin Reeves, who retired under pressure because of the allegations swirling around the Greene case, declined. Two current troopers -- Lt. John Cleary and Master Trooper Kory York – didn’t attend.

State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said Superintendent Davis had disrespected the committee by not demanding the two appear. Davis apologized saying he was careful to tell the officers that he wasn’t ordering to come.

Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report