Gary Chambers Jr. burns a Confederate flag in a new provocative ad in his uphill campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
The 60-second online spot shows Chambers’ ability once again to draw a spotlight to himself in ways that more conventional candidates do not.
Viewers see Chambers, a Black Democrat from Baton Rouge, holding an American flag at the beginning of the ad. They then see him pinning the Confederate flag to a clothesline, dousing it with gasoline and finally lighting it on fire. All the while, Chambers in a voiceover states that “Jim Crow never really left, and the remnants of the Confederacy remain.”
Dressed in a camouflage shirt, Chambers links that era with today and says “Our system isn’t broken. It’s designed to do exactly what it’s doing, which is producing measurable inequity. One in 13 Black Americans are deprived of the right to vote. One in nine Black Americans do not have health insurance. One in three Black children live in poverty.”
The flaming flag falls to the ground as Chambers says, “It’s time to burn what remains of the Confederacy down. I do believe the South will rise again, but this time it will be on our terms.”
Chambers, a progressive activist, is one of three announced Democrats challenging Kennedy, a Republican who is heavily favored by national handicappers to win a second term. At the end of 2021, Kennedy had $11 million in the bank while no Democrat had more than $100,000.
Kennedy strongly supported President Donald Trump when he was in office and has opposed virtually every initiative of President Joe Biden. In a measure of the Republican stronghold on Louisiana, Trump defeated Biden in the state in 2020 with 58% of the vote.
The Senate primary is on Nov. 8.
Chambers’ first online ad, broadcast last month, attracted nationwide attention because it showed him boldly sitting in an easy chair in a field while he smoked marijuana and called for decriminalizing those caught possession small amounts of pot.
Two other Democrats are also challenging Kennedy. One is Luke Mixon, a White moderate a former fighter pilot who appears to have the support of establishment Democrats. The other is Syrita Steib is the founder and executive director of Operation Restore, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that aims to provide education and housing for women after their release from prison.
Twitter provides a snapshot of the early reach of each Democrat. Chambers has 121,700 followers on Twitter compared to 50,900 for Mixon and 652 for Steib.