Today in The Rundown: National flood insurance changes in the works; A Louisiana parish sees a dramatic spike in kids entering the foster program; A controversial state lawmaker considers a comeback; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 13

Days until election day: 200

The News

NFIP: Here's the latest on efforts to revamp the National Flood Insurance Program that could impact thousands of Louisiana residents. http://bit.ly/2OojM7a 

DCFS: State and local officials are sounding the alarm about a disturbing trend in Livingston Parish: The number of children entering foster care here has nearly doubled over the past four years to the highest per capita rate of any parish in the state. http://bit.ly/2Oor5vC

LA Lege: Assumption Parish businessman and former two-term state senator Troy Brown says he is giving "strong thought" to seeking his old River Parishes seat again this fall, but his decision "is not 100 percent at this point." http://bit.ly/2Osq2dY

LA Demos: State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans almost certainly won’t face prosecution for having illegally entered L’Auberge Baton Rouge casino last month. http://bit.ly/2OpW6PL

New Orleans: Convention Center leaders say $1.1 billion investment will pay off, but will it? http://bit.ly/2Oo0Llr

Sports: Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson says there’s “no way” that she’ll ever agree to sell either team. " don't look at myself as an owner of a team or the teams,” she told reporters this week. “I feel like it's an asset that I'm protecting for the city." Read more about her future vision for the teams: http://bit.ly/2OnnVrU

State Budget: AG Jeff Landry says Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has created a "constitutional crisis" by presenting an executive budget proposal last month that exceeds the recognized revenue estimate for the coming year. http://bit.ly/2Op2JSw

ICYMI: U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and other Louisiana leaders condemned remarks that an Iowa congressman made, comparing Iowa flood victims to Hurricane Katrina victims. http://bit.ly/2WfI0Dp

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.

Tweet beat 

