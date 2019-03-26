Today in The Rundown: National flood insurance changes in the works; A Louisiana parish sees a dramatic spike in kids entering the foster program; A controversial state lawmaker considers a comeback; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 13
Days until election day: 200
The News
NFIP: Here's the latest on efforts to revamp the National Flood Insurance Program that could impact thousands of Louisiana residents. http://bit.ly/2OojM7a
DCFS: State and local officials are sounding the alarm about a disturbing trend in Livingston Parish: The number of children entering foster care here has nearly doubled over the past four years to the highest per capita rate of any parish in the state. http://bit.ly/2Oor5vC
LA Lege: Assumption Parish businessman and former two-term state senator Troy Brown says he is giving "strong thought" to seeking his old River Parishes seat again this fall, but his decision "is not 100 percent at this point." http://bit.ly/2Osq2dY
LA Demos: State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans almost certainly won’t face prosecution for having illegally entered L’Auberge Baton Rouge casino last month. http://bit.ly/2OpW6PL
New Orleans: Convention Center leaders say $1.1 billion investment will pay off, but will it? http://bit.ly/2Oo0Llr
Sports: Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson says there’s “no way” that she’ll ever agree to sell either team. " don't look at myself as an owner of a team or the teams,” she told reporters this week. “I feel like it's an asset that I'm protecting for the city." Read more about her future vision for the teams: http://bit.ly/2OnnVrU
State Budget: AG Jeff Landry says Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has created a "constitutional crisis" by presenting an executive budget proposal last month that exceeds the recognized revenue estimate for the coming year. http://bit.ly/2Op2JSw
ICYMI: U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and other Louisiana leaders condemned remarks that an Iowa congressman made, comparing Iowa flood victims to Hurricane Katrina victims. http://bit.ly/2WfI0Dp
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
Tweet beat
Inbox: @LouisianaGov will take part in ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at the long-delayed Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Background: https://t.co/NcrcJpYta2— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 25, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy on Fox News now, says of Mueller report: “It’ll be released, either voluntarily or – this is Washington, DC -- it will leak.” #lalege #lagov #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 25, 2019
Inbox: @JohnBelforLA will hit the campaign trail tomorrow with stops in Alexandria at Central Louisiana Technical Community College campuses. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 25, 2019
House Appropriations Committee's budget hearing schedule posted, with first meeting scheduled for April 1 (Is that a coincidence that they're starting on April Fools' Day?) #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 25, 2019
Great to meet Betty Reid Soskin, the oldest serving National Park Ranger in the US. Great day of #UnreasonableConversation on race and equity in film and television with @johnlegend & @PropperDaley at @GettyMuseum. pic.twitter.com/Q0eUvEEj4p— Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) March 25, 2019
On Wednesday, @LA_Regents will consider possible contenders for the vacant independent economist spot on the Revenue Estimating Conference: https://t.co/PL0GRG2JAM The economist is chosen by the governor, House speaker and Senate president from Regents' list. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 25, 2019
.@DocAbraham's campaign store is now live, featuring Tigers, Sportsmen and Veterans-themed gear, as well as these familiar red hats. The hats are listed as even coming from Lafayette-based Ace Specialties that Trump campaign uses for its #MAGA hats. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/EMRV6T1Kxy— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 25, 2019
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.