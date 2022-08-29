While major disruptions are scheduled for Interstate 10 just as a new administration enters office in 2024, Louisiana's highways chief said plans to trim I-10 by one lane in each direction should be limited to about one year as outgoing leaders have promised.
"I have all the confidence in the world this timeline can be met notwithstanding weather conditions," said Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Wilson, Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders will leave the scene when a new administration takes office in January, 2024.
It is all set to happen about the same time that I-10 is trimmed from three lanes in each direction to two between Acadian Thruway and just east of the Mississippi River bridge.
The closings are part of the $1.2 billion widening of the interstate between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split.
About 152,000 cars and trucks use the corridor daily.
State transportation leaders spelled out their plans on Feb. 4 but the scope of the work, and the disruptions that go with it, are just starting to be felt in the Legislature.
During a hearing last week on the project, the chairmen of the House and Senate transportation committees both noted that the lane closings will begin just as a new governor, transportation secretary and others take office.
House Transportation Committee Chairman Mark Wright, R-Covington and Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Patrick McMath, R-Covington said their joint committee plan to hold more hearings on the project.
"We are gong to want to do this more often as we move along," Wright said.
"We really need to understand how this is going to happen, how this is going to work," he said.
McMath noted that closing one lane of I-10 in each direction for one year would cover at least one legislative session and one football season, which could make highways especially chaotic.
He asked two leaders of the project whether there is precedent for closing a lane of the interstate for a extended time.
Nicholas Olivier, project manager, told the committee that one lane of interstate roughly a mile long was closed for a year near Birmingham, Ala.
Wilson downplayed the impact of changing administrations just as the I-10 project begins its most noticeable stage.
"Of all the people expected to turnover none of us have any direct responsibility for delivering the job," he said.
"The work, the engineering, the construction, it is not happening by anyone who is subject to a political calendar," Wilson said.
"I am not concerned at all with that delivery," he said. "I am encouraged by the contractor team we have."
Shelving the project entirely could potentially cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
Wilson and others have acknowledged for months that the lane closings will worsen what is already a heavily congested interstate, where delays are common especially during morning and even commutes.
Baton Rouge has long been noted as a notorious slow spot on a coast-to-coast highway that extends from Santa Monica, Calif. to Jacksonville, Fla.
Oliver ticked off a wide range of measures state officials plan to employ to make the lane closings manageable, including alternate routes, staggered work hours for state workers and other Downtown employees and commuter buses to haul residents from Ascension and Livingston parishes.
Sen. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, noted that lots of residents of the New Orleans head west when hurricanes approach.
'I always go that way," Carter said.
"This is the way we travel. A lot of people evacuate that way. I don't know the numbers but I would imagine it would be thousands of people, tens of thousands."
"It could be catastrophic," Carter said. "All sorts of things could go poorly."
Olivier replied, "We would have to encourage the use of alternate routes."
Others said it makes more sense to motorists fleeing low-lying areas to head north on I-55 or other routes.
