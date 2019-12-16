Entergy Louisiana’s 1.1 million residential customers paid less in 2018 for electricity than anyone else across the country.

But that’s about to change as the utility is embarking on a $10 billion to $12 billion building spree, mostly to replace aging plants. Entergy customers are going to have to pay, and that likely means monthly bills already rising will go up as high $50 more over the next few years.

That’s too much according to Entergy’s largest customers, the manufacturing plants and refineries along the Mississippi River. They want out of the Entergy monopoly, arguing that buying power on the open market or making their own would be cheaper and could save residential customers money because Entergy won’t need to build as many new plants.

Entergy, Louisiana’s only Fortune 500 company, counters that one reason residential rates are so low is because industrials share the costs with small businesses and homeowners and because of the economies that come with regulated monopolies.

Twenty years ago, Louisiana rejected unfettered competition as it applies to electricity. The five elected members of the Louisiana Public Service Commission are scheduled to decide Wednesday whether to start down the path of deregulation again.

Specifically, the PSC is deciding how to handle the coming spike in monthly utility bills because of the new generators Entergy plans to build. The existing process, which reviews building costs and needs along with deciding if this or that feature is necessary and prudent, favors Entergy too much, the industrial customers argue. Going through a more wide-open process would address technological improvements since 1999 but also could be a first step toward allowing some customers to bolt from a business structure that has imposed order and protected consumers for generations.

PSC Commissioner Craig Greene, who is drafting a directive for Wednesday’s meeting, said he’s leaning toward taking a wider look.

“Some of those options, as Entergy notes, we’re already looking at," Green said. "Some stakeholders have offered other options we’re not yet looking at. It is the Commission’s responsibility to ensure affordable service, and in carrying out that responsibility I don’t think we can prejudge anything and we should put all options on the table."

Six of Entergy’s gas-fired generating units are 50 years old or fast approaching it. Those units will need to be replaced, and more will be needed to meet the expected growth in demand. The new more efficient electricity generating plants will mean the rates won’t increase as much, but make no mistake, “Entergy base rates are increasing and expected to continue increasing,” according to a year-long study by the PSC staff of where rates are headed. The recently released 25-page report has prompted the decision when the by the PSC commissioners meet Wednesday in Metairie on how best to prepare for the rate increase.

Entergy New Orleans, whose territory is within the city limits, is regulated by the City Council — not the state. But Jefferson Parish, St. Tammany Parish, the Baton Rouge metro area, Acadiana and most of the rest of the state falls under Entergy Louisiana’s jurisdiction.

Louisiana Energy Users Group calculates a 50% increase in Entergy’s rates because of the new plants. Entergy doesn’t dispute that number, though executives say that increase will occur over a longer period of time than the users group contends.

This month’s residential bill cost typical Entergy residential customers is $90.21 for 1,000 kilowatt hours. A midsized manufacturing plant uses about the same amount of electricity as the entire city of Monroe.

Because of the costs of making electricity then distributing the power to individual homes and businesses, the privately owned companies, like Entergy, are allowed to operate as a monopoly with a guaranteed profit of about 10%. But state regulators have say-so over business decisions that impact rates paid by consumers who have no choice but to do business with Entergy. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, a number of states flirted with open markets in which individuals and businesses could choose from whom they bought their electricity.

The PSC on Feb. 22, 1999, determined “that restructuring of the electric industry is not in the public interest. … Implementation of electric retail competition throughout the state of Louisiana is in the public interest only if retail access shall produce lower billings for electric service to all Louisianans, a result which at this time appears uncertain at best and doubtful at worst.”

Mark D. Kleehammer, vice president of regulatory and public affairs for Entergy Louisiana LLC, says deregulation really hasn’t panned out as promised in the 1990s. “East Coast, West Coast, wherever they tried this, the customers ended up paying higher rates,” he said.

In Texas, some consumers, particularly the vulnerable and those without the sophistication to shop competing services, “ended up paying ridiculous rates,” he said.

The Louisiana Energy Users Group hasn’t really shown that Louisiana rates are so out of balance that a drastic overhaul is necessary. But if the manufacturers are allowed to pull out, the costs will be borne by fewer customers, meaning the costs will go up for the small industrial, commercial and residential customers, Kleehammer said.

He argues that the issue be considered under the existing protocols that review costs and tariffs. Entergy already is working on a number rate packages to better meet customer needs, Kleehammer said.

“We have a lot (of tariff packages) that would allow customers to participate, but not penalize other customers,” Kleehammer said. “Some of the policies being proposed go too far.”

Represented by the Louisiana Energy Users Group, 24 of the largest companies operating in Louisiana, responsible for nearly 40,000 jobs and spending of $6.7 billion annually, argue they could leave the Entergy monopoly, find their own power and save money for themselves and everyone else. The Louisiana Energy Users Group calculates it would take nine months to get that solution in order.

The Louisiana Energy Users Group also offered different tariff packages, such as one in which customers agree to have their power cut off during high-cost period, or by pricing power by its actual costs to produce. Electricity made during nonpeak times, generally is made in the more efficient, newer plants and costs less than summer afternoons when air conditioners are cranked up and older less efficient units need to be switched on to meet the demand.

“The Louisiana Energy Users Group supports the Public Service Commission leading the effort to evaluate options that could help avoid some of the utilities’ replacement generation needs and costs. We want to be part of solutions that benefit all ratepayers — we know that will be the Commission’s standard and we support it.” said Joan Walker-Ratliff, who chairs the Louisiana Energy Users Group, in a prepared statement.

Logan Atkinson Burke, who heads the Alliance for Affordable Energy, a consumer advocacy group based in New Orleans, says residential needs in Louisiana are plateauing. It’s the industrial customers, who buy half the electricity Entergy Louisiana makes, whose needs are growing.

Nevertheless, all of Entergy’s customers will pay for building the new plants.

She’s hoping commissioners are willing to think outside the box to lower the costs residential consumers have to pay. Perhaps the commissioners can embrace more efforts to increase efficiency by helping homeowners pay for making their residences more energy efficient or help build renewable energy industries to ultimately lower the costs of making power from fossil fuels and nuclear sources.

“Our position is that we don’t know what the potential options are,” Burke said. “We are open to taking a look.”