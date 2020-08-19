Motorists take part in a caravan protest in front of Senator John KennedyÕs office at the Hale Boggs Federal Building asking for the extension of the $600 in unemployment benefits to people out of work because of the coronavirus in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The benefits are set to expire on July 25 and the caravan of about a dozen cars was organized by UNITE HERE Local 23, Step UP Louisiana, The New Orleans Democratic Socialists of America and local residents to request that Senator John Kennedy and Sen. Bill Cassidy work to extend the benefit. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)