The Cenikor Foundation, a drug rehab with a Baton Rouge facility, has been hit with lawsuits alleging the organization funneled patients to work at local chemical plants and the LSU student union without paying them, less than a week after an investigative report was published with similar findings.

The rehab sent patients to do things like put up scaffolding at petrochemical plants and make king cakes at local bakeries, all without pay, according to the two lawsuits and a lawyer representing a former patient.

The lawsuits represent the first of many claims expected to come forth in light of an investigation into the Texas-based rehab by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting published last week, lawyers say. In the report, former patients and employees of the Texas-based Cenikor described a rehab that sends patients to work often 10-hour days at large private employers, leaving little time for counseling or treatment.

One of the two suits claim Cenikor sent a former patient to work at the LSU student union and cafeteria and withheld the patient's pay.

LSU spokeswoman Alison Satake said Thursday evening that LSU has a contract with Chartwells that handles all dining services at LSU, and that "LSU does not have a relationship or contract with Cenikor." She added the school cannot confirm Malik Aleem worked at the LSU student union but can confirm he was not an LSU employee.

Cenikor did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Former Cenikor patient Gregory Sorey is listed as the plaintiff in a collective action lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Middle District of Louisiana. Andrew Bizer, one of the lawyers representing Sorey, said he is in the process of signing up “dozens” more people to the suit. He said he has asked each whether they went voluntarily, and many told him they agreed to go at the direction of a judge or as part of a plea deal.

The lawsuits allege the rehab broke federal and state labor laws by not paying the patients for their work.

According the other lawsuit filed Wednesday in Louisiana, Malik Aleem was offered a “stark choice” by a St. James Parish Criminal Court judge to either attend Cenikor or go to jail. For about 14 months at Cenikor, the lawsuit says, Aleem worked at “various third-party jobsites throughout the Baton Rouge area,” including the LSU student cafeteria and the LSU student union, while Cenikor controlled the rate of pay, “which was zero.”

It’s unclear which judge allegedly made the ultimatum, but Tyler Cavalier, a spokesman for the District Attorney in St. James, said Cenikor is a “court-approved” facility that defendants have gone to in an effort to avoid jail. But he said the DA’s office cannot speak for the judge in question and doesn’t tell defendants to which facility they must go.

“Cenikor bills itself as a rehabilitation center for individuals with substance abuse problems,” Aleem’s lawsuit says. “In reality, it operates more like a temp service, where individual residents are assigned to work on outside jobs for third-party companies. However, all wages earned from those jobs go to Cenikor rather than the individual workers.”

Another similar lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Texas Wednesday, making similar allegations of the organization’s Fort Worth facility.

Cenikor is based in Texas but operates a Baton Rouge center on Bunker Hill Drive near Interstate 10 and College Drive.

Patients were also sent to work at ExxonMobil, which has a refinery and several other facilities in Baton Rouge, according to the report by Reveal. Exxon spokesman Danny Lee said last week the oil and gas giant at the time in question had a contract with Cajun Constructors, the industrial contracting firm owned by GOP donor Lane Grigsby.

Lee said Exxon did not have any documentation of Cajun or a subcontractor using Cenikor, but said the claims should be directed toward Cajun Constructors. Cajun did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

Reveal reported that Cenikor’s practices might be illegal under federal labor law, citing labor exports. The Fair Labor Standards Act requires employees to be paid minimum wage and overtime, and the lawsuits filed this week allege a violation of that act, as well as Louisiana laws.