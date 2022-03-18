The U.S. Justice Department is asking local police agencies across the country to help reform American law enforcement — and on Friday, the country’s top prosecutor came to Baton Rouge to argue why they should buy in.
Speaking to a conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch of the department’s Collaborative Reform Initiative. It’s a new effort with a $5 million budget, the Washington Post reported, offering local law enforcement technical resources, trainings and top-down analyses of systemic issues in their departments.
Garland said that the effort will be “completely voluntary.”
Joining, though, will only give local cops skills and resources they otherwise wouldn’t have had, he said.
“We will not be leaving you with a long list of suggested measures to implement on your own,” Garland said. “We will be providing you with the technical assistance you need to accomplish reforms as they are identified.”
As he pitched law enforcement leaders from across the country on the plan, Garland spoke in a city that has implemented its own police policy changes as it reels from an unprecedented wave of violent crime.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul was appointed in the wake of widespread protests over the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, which spurred many in Baton Rouge — including Paul’s boss, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome — to call for police reforms.
Paul would later revamp the department’s body camera policies to allow for faster release of footage. And he has navigated backlash over his approach to police discipline, which his defenders argue is a cost of changing culture.
Paul was present for much of Friday’s NOBLE conference, speaking on various panels about such topics as hiring and retaining officers and curbing violence in communities.
Garland spoke, too, about efforts to curb violent crime — a goal he said the tools and services provided by the new justice department initiative would help with.
The initial version of the Collaborative Reform Initiative was introduced under former President Barack Obama, but was scaled back under President Donald Trump when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions said certain pieces of the program had grown bulky and inefficient.
The “revamped and re-envisioned” initiative Garland described Wednesday will be broken into three tiers. The first, a continuation of a past Justice Department service, will focus on offering technical aid to departments in areas like gun violence reduction and prevention, officer safety and wellness, he told the NOBLE crowd.
The second, also a revamped version of an older program, will offer things like data analysis and performance reviews in the wake of high-profile controversies, like an officer’s killing of a civilian.
And the final tier, Garland explained, entails helping departments to bring intensive, sweeping reviews of policies and systems in local departments.
The NOBLE conference is set to continue Saturday, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.