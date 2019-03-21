The panel charged with updating anti-sexual harassment policies in state government has finished its final piece of recommended changes: A proposal that aims to protect outsiders – lobbyists, reporters and others conducing business at the Capitol – from harassment.

The third-party sexual harassment prevention policy now goes to the Legislative Budgetary Control Council and House and Senate leadership for final approval.

“If anyone does feel aggrieved, we’re going to have some very clear provisions as to how we address this," Rep. Gregory Miller, R-Norco, said during a sexual harassment prevention task force meeting at the Capitol on Thursday.

After #MeToo movement hits Louisiana government, sexual harassment policies under review A task force charged with tracking the states efforts to discourage sexual harassment held its first meeting Tuesday, with officials vowing to…

Lawmakers set out last year to update state law and policies on harassment, amid a national examination of misconduct issues propelled by the exposure of allegations against high profile figures across several industries, including Hollywood and the media. Two high-profile financial settlements in state government spawned by allegations made against then-deputy chief of staff to the governor Johnny Anderson and then-Secretary of State Tom Schedler further highlighted the issue in Louisiana government. Both Anderson and Schedler resigned after faced with harassment claims.

Multiple reviews of workplace sexual harassment policies all highlighted the state's lack of a uniform sexual harassment policy. That prompted legislation at the Capitol during last year's session, but the task force set out to further examine areas for improvement.

New Orleans' Helena Moreno proposes new rules to stop sexual harassment in city government New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno will introduce an ordinance Thursday intended to stop sexual harassment at all levels of city gove…

Anti-sexual harassment legislation back on track after audit reveals $5.1M+ paid in decade A bill that seeks to establish stricter policies against sexual harassment in state government is moving forward at the Capitol, as new data s…

The latest piece sets out a procedure for third parties to report if they have been harassed by legislators or legislative staff. Under the proposal, reports can be made to the House Speaker or Senate President or they can be made to the chambers' respective human resources directors. It provides for confidentiality and a swift investigation into the allegations.

The task force also agreed to recommend that the state's anti-sexual harassment training videos, which government employees are required to view, be made available on the Legislature's website to inform outsiders about their options.

Additionally, the panel is recommending that new state contracts entered by the Legislature include language that outlines the harassment policy and requires contractors agree to cooperate in harassment investigations if needed.

“We (will) show that we can treat people with respect and the dignity that they deserve,” Miller said.