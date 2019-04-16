Today in The Rundown: The Advocate wins a Pulitzer for non-unanimous jury coverage; lawmakers advance sales tax holiday proposal and more Louisiana politics.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 51
Days until election day: 179
The News
Pulitzer Prize: The Advocate won its first Pulitzer Prize Monday for a series on the racial impacts of Louisiana's unique laws allowing juries to convict defendants without a unanimous verdict. The series set the stage for Louisiana's voters to amend the state constitution to demand unanimous verdicts in criminal cases. https://bit.ly/2X9VWPy
Sales tax holidays: Reinstating three sales tax holidays on three different weekends took a first legislative step Monday when a Louisiana House committee advanced one bill to do so, then rejected a measure that would have consolidated all three holidays on a single weekend. https://bit.ly/2v4BWSr
Governor's race: Four years ago, then-state Rep. John Bel Edwards was a long-shot Democratic candidate in the Louisiana governor's race. Now, Edwards is an incumbent governor with a more than $10 million war chest and a healthy lead in the polls heading into his re-election bid. Will another long-shot topple him? https://bit.ly/2Gqhgef
Minimum wage: A bill that would let local communities set their own minimum wage has the backing of several labor unions and nonprofits comprising the "Unleash Local" coalition. But a parliamentary move from House Republicans could make it significantly harder to pass the bill. https://bit.ly/2GcONY2
John White: The latest bid to oust Superintendent of Education John White has failed after an appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that White's critics do not have legal standing to bring the action. State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, served as attorney for the plaintiffs. https://bit.ly/2Gg3329
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Senate comes in at 2 p.m., and the House convenes at 4 p.m.
- The Legislative Budgetary Control Council meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B. (View the agenda)
- The Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 3. (View the agenda)
- The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets at 1 p.m. in Room 5. (View the agenda)
House Committees
- Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5. (View the agenda)
- Civil Law meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4. (View the agenda)
- Commerce meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1. (View the agenda)
- Education meets at 2 p.m. in Room 5. (View the agenda)
- Transportation meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3. (View the agenda)
- Ways & Means meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6. (View the agenda)
Senate Committees
- Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development meets at 9 a.m. in Room C. (View the agenda)
- Judiciary C meets at 9 a.m. in Room F. (View the agenda)
- Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room. (View the agenda)
- Judiciary B meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E. (View the agenda)
- Health and Welfare meets at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room. (View the agenda)
- Insurance meets at 11 a.m. in Room A-B. (View the agenda)
Tweet beat
The moment The Advocate's New Orleans newsroom found out they were Pulitzer Prize winners. Incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/fY9IVb92Yj— New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) April 15, 2019
The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources is giving lawmakers an update on its budget, including its orphan well program. The pace of abandoned oil and gas wells has far outpaced the pace of restoring them. Background: https://t.co/yqRBfmN1Xz #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/6SaqhUOPiU— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 15, 2019
Contraband. And there’s more where that come from! #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/Esz6TS3lhE— Tim Hitt (@lavitaminguy) April 15, 2019
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
