Today in The Rundown: The Advocate wins a Pulitzer for non-unanimous jury coverage; lawmakers advance sales tax holiday proposal and more Louisiana politics.  

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 51

Days until election day: 179

The News

Pulitzer Prize: The Advocate won its first Pulitzer Prize Monday for a series on the racial impacts of Louisiana's unique laws allowing juries to convict defendants without a unanimous verdict. The series set the stage for Louisiana's voters to amend the state constitution to demand unanimous verdicts in criminal cases. https://bit.ly/2X9VWPy

Sales tax holidays: Reinstating three sales tax holidays on three different weekends took a first legislative step Monday when a Louisiana House committee advanced one bill to do so, then rejected a measure that would have consolidated all three holidays on a single weekend. https://bit.ly/2v4BWSr

Governor's race: Four years ago, then-state Rep. John Bel Edwards was a long-shot Democratic candidate in the Louisiana governor's race. Now, Edwards is an incumbent governor with a more than $10 million war chest and a healthy lead in the polls heading into his re-election bid. Will another long-shot topple him? https://bit.ly/2Gqhgef

Minimum wage: A bill that would let local communities set their own minimum wage has the backing of several labor unions and nonprofits comprising the "Unleash Local" coalition. But a parliamentary move from House Republicans could make it significantly harder to pass the bill. https://bit.ly/2GcONY2

John White: The latest bid to oust Superintendent of Education John White has failed after an appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that White's critics do not have legal standing to bring the action. State Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, served as attorney for the plaintiffs. https://bit.ly/2Gg3329

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Senate comes in at 2 p.m., and the House convenes at 4 p.m.
  • The Legislative Budgetary Control Council meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B. (View the agenda) 
  • The Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 3. (View the agenda) 
  • The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets at 1 p.m. in Room 5. (View the agenda)

House Committees

Senate Committees

Tweet beat

