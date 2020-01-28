WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's team wrapped up its defense in the Senate on Tuesday after hours of presenting a case for why the Democratic House-approved articles of impeachment should be rejected.

As opening arguments wound down, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, wearing reading glasses, scribbled pages of notes into a legal pad. When the president's attorney called the Trump-Russia dossier written by outside counterintelligence specialist Christopher Steele as "salacious and unverified" Cassidy leaned forward and scrawled down several words.

Meanwhile, several of the Republicans seated around him sat stone-faced and still, including U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, who piled his desk with legal folios but didn't appear to take as many notes. (Note: Reporters are restricted to a press gallery where the view of Kennedy's desk is partially obstructed.)

Both Cassidy and Kennedy have indicated that they don't support removing Trump from office. Neither has said what question he plans to submit.

"I thought the president's defense team did a fantastic job," Cassidy said late Monday night. "This is important for future Senates and important for the Constitution."

During an appearance on Fox News, Kennedy said House managers haven't made the case that Trump acted improperly.

"The House allegations just continue to be grooming a corpse," Kennedy said, using a favored colloquialism for useless activity. "The president didn't act improperly."

Last week, the House managers presented their case that Trump abused his office and leveraged military aid to Ukraine to benefit himself politically then attempted to cover it up. U.S. senators will spend the next two days asking written questions about the impeachment case against President Donald Trump as his trial moves into its next phase and possibly nears its end.

The GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to have the necessary two-thirds vote to remove Trump from office, but the impeachment saga has consumed the U.S. Capitol for several months.

Senators have spent six days, working late into the evening, over the past two weeks in opening arguments. They'll spend the next two days on questions limited to five-minute answers before deciding whether more evidence is needed. If Republican leaders defeat the Democrat-led push for additional witnesses and documents, the final impeachment vote could be just days away.

The case against Trump has continued to evolve through the impeachment process, particularly in light of media reports on excerpts from former national security adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book. As first reported by The New York Times, Bolton claims in the book that Trump wanted millions in aid to Ukraine withheld until the Eastern European country agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's dealings there.

Bolton is expected to be called as a witness if Senate Democrats are given the opportunity.

Kennedy waved off the Bolton allegations, as well as new claims from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's private attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, that Trump intended a political exchange for the country's assistance.

"In the last few days we've seen new allegations against the president," Kennedy said. "My feeling is the allegations would have more credibility if they were coming from someone else."

He compared it to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced repeated allegations of misconduct. Kennedy is a member of the Judiciary Committee that vets judges.

"We saw this approach during the Kavanaugh hearings," he said. "Every day there was a new allegation."

The Ukraine inquiry was launched after a whistleblower raised concerns about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump has denied wrongdoing and repeatedly pointed to a White House memo of the incomplete, rough contents of the call, which Trump and his supporters call a transcript.

The House, which is controlled by Democrats, voted 230-197 and 229-198 on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, respectively, on Dec. 18, advancing the claims against Trump to the Republican-controlled upper chamber.

The next test for Democrats will likely come on Friday, when the Senate is expected to decide whether additional witnesses should be called to testify or documents should be subpoenaed. The move would require 51 votes in the chamber, which is split 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats.