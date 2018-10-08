Enforcement of a new anti-abortion law will have to wait as the physicians who challenged the split decision upholding constitutionality asked for a review of a recent appellate court decision.

The doctors argue in June Medical Services, et al., v. Dr. Rebekah Gee, et al., that requiring them to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion clinic would likely require two of the state's three facilities to close and leave only one doctor with the proper credentials to perform the medical procedure that ends pregnancies. They want the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the split decision by the three-judge panel – all of whom were nominated by Republican presidents, in their 70s, and have been mentioned as candidates when openings occurred on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Two of three 5th Circuit judges – Jerry Smith, of Houston, and Edith Brown Clement, of New Orleans – found Sept. 26 that Louisiana's new requirement didn’t cause an undue burden on women seeking to terminate their pregnancies and that come Oct. 18 the state would have to enforce the new law.

The third judge, Patrick Higginbotham of Austin, scolded his colleagues for retrying the facts of the case to overturn a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court legal finding that a virtually identical Texas law unconstitutionally presented a “substantial obstacle” to the right of abortion.

Wednesday was the deadline for the six doctors who challenged the constitutionality of Louisiana’s Act 620 of 2014 to request a rehearing in time to stop the state from enforcing the law.

“Our priority here is to keep clinics open,” T.J. Tu, who recently took over the legal team representing the Louisiana doctors, said in an interview last while the lawyers for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights were considering their options.

