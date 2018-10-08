Abortion Survey
Buy Now

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 24, 2011 file picture, anti-abortion and pro-choice activists stand next to each other in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington during a rally on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. Americans, regardless of generation, are deeply conflicted as they wrestle with the legality and morality of abortion, with a substantial majority identifying themselves as both "pro-choice" and "pro-life," according to a sweeping new survey. The detailed and nuanced findings were released Thursday, June 9, 2011 by the Public Religion Research Institute, based on a survey of 3,000 adults _ one of the largest ever to focus on Americans' views of abortion. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: NY431

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Enforcement of a new anti-abortion law will have to wait as the physicians who challenged the split decision upholding constitutionality asked for a review of a recent appellate court decision.

The doctors argue in June Medical Services, et al., v. Dr. Rebekah Gee, et al., that requiring them to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion clinic would likely require two of the state's three facilities to close and leave only one doctor with the proper credentials to perform the medical procedure that ends pregnancies. They want the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the split decision by the three-judge panel – all of whom were nominated by Republican presidents, in their 70s, and have been mentioned as candidates when openings occurred on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Two of three 5th Circuit judges – Jerry Smith, of Houston, and Edith Brown Clement, of New Orleans – found Sept. 26 that Louisiana's new requirement didn’t cause an undue burden on women seeking to terminate their pregnancies and that come Oct. 18 the state would have to enforce the new law.

The third judge, Patrick Higginbotham of Austin, scolded his colleagues for retrying the facts of the case to overturn a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court legal finding that a virtually identical Texas law unconstitutionally presented a “substantial obstacle” to the right of abortion.

Wednesday was the deadline for the six doctors who challenged the constitutionality of Louisiana’s Act 620 of 2014 to request a rehearing in time to stop the state from enforcing the law.

“Our priority here is to keep clinics open,” T.J. Tu, who recently took over the legal team representing the Louisiana doctors, said in an interview last while the lawyers for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights were considering their options.

Check back with The Advocate for further details.

Follow Mark Ballard on Twitter, @MarkBallardCnb.

View comments