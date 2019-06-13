WASHINGTON — Seersucker is serious business at the U.S. Capitol, thanks to Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.

A dozen senators and many more staffers donned the iconic striped suits on Thursday to mark National Seersucker Day, a congressional tradition the Baton Rouge Republican helped revive in 2014 after it had been dormant for two years.

“Seersucker is uniquely American – a beloved New Orleans invention. National Seersucker Day is an opportunity to come together as Americans and have fun with a summer staple,” said Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.

Scalise defends Trump's comment about taking dirt from foreign governments: 'A hypothetical is different' WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise largely waved off the backlash that President Donald Trump has faced over remarks he made …

NFIP five-year reauthorization clears major hurdle; Congress aiming to pass before September expiration WASHINGTON — House Democrats and Republicans came together Wednesday to praise a proposed five-year extension of the National Flood Insurance …

It's even made it into the Congressional record "in recognition of seersucker manufacturers and enthusiasts across the United States."

Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott, a Mississippi Republican, first started the Seersucker Thursday tradition in 1996. Cassidy now organizes the bipartisan event with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California.

The first suit made of seersucker, which had traditionally been used to make clothes for industrial workers, was designed in New Orleans by Joseph Haspel in the early 1900s.

Commemorative coin could boost WWII Museum finances, publicity but faces 'heavy lift' in Congress WASHINGTON — Louisiana’s congressional delegation is pushing a proposal that could provide an immeasurable boost to both the finances and publ…

"We're doing this for the country," Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican called out as the senators posed for several group photos.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, wore a dark-blue checkered jacket — not actually seersucker — to join his colleagues.

"This is as close as I could get," he quipped.