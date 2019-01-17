BR.capitol.adv 974.jpg (copy)
The statue of Governor Huey P. Long looms, foreground, in the Louisiana State Capitol gardens, as workers with the Baton Rouge roofing and sheet metal company Cribbs Inc. work Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: The latest on how food stamps will be affected by the government shutdown; who's teaming up in the gubernatorial race; a plan hatched to re-open the State Capitol's entrance after three years; Republicans prepare for "Kickoff to 2020;" and more Louisiana politics news. 

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 80

Days until election day: 267

The News

Shutdown: Louisiana residents who rely on food stamps will get their February benefits, but officials are warning recipients to budget carefully as the partial federal government shutdown continues. http://bit.ly/2CmyOES

LAGov: The governor's race is less than nine months away, and that means campaigns are gearing up. Here's how the teams are shaping up, so far. http://bit.ly/2Rue3l4

Capitol: Work is underway to get the main Capitol entrance reopened after nearly three years, but scaffolding being built isn't the preferred permanent upgrade. http://bit.ly/2CucpFx

Gaming: A study continues after Harrah’s attempt to extend its New Orleans operating license by 30 years died on the final day of the legislative session last year. http://bit.ly/2FvJbdE

Sports: Mississippi Coast casinos had their best December in 26 years, and officials are crediting the Saints's success and the legalization of sports betting. http://bit.ly/2CpX1Ks (via Sun Herald)

GOP: This weekend is the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Kenner. Here are the officials who will be speaking: http://bit.ly/2DfQy6F 

K-12: Low salaries are not a glaring issue for new teachers in Louisiana, but all that changes drastically just a few years into their careers. http://bit.ly/2CneG5u

Eco Devo: Stephenson Technologies Corp., LSU's applied research center, is entering a partnership with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies to pursue cybersecurity endeavors together. http://bit.ly/2Hebe2D

Trump administration: The White House has resubmitted former U.S. Rep. John Fleming's nomination to become assistant Commerce Department secretary overseeing the U.S. Economic Development Administration. http://bit.ly/2NwvFGt

Power: Entergy Louisiana customers are about to get a refund, thanks to a recent federal regulatory ruling. http://bit.ly/2CoYlxf

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Revenue Estimating Conference meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
  • Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division meets upon adjournment of Gaming Control Board meeting in Room 1.

LaSalle Building

  • Louisiana Board of Ethics meets at 2:30 p.m. in the Griffon Room.

Livingston Building

  • Louisiana Sexual Assault Oversight Commission meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Department of Justice.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards speaks to the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce and Lafourche Chamber of Commerce's joint 2019 Award and Recognition Banquet at 7 p.m. at the Warren Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux.

Tweet beat

