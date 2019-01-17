Today in The Rundown: The latest on how food stamps will be affected by the government shutdown; who's teaming up in the gubernatorial race; a plan hatched to re-open the State Capitol's entrance after three years; Republicans prepare for "Kickoff to 2020;" and more Louisiana politics news.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 80
Days until election day: 267
The News
Shutdown: Louisiana residents who rely on food stamps will get their February benefits, but officials are warning recipients to budget carefully as the partial federal government shutdown continues. http://bit.ly/2CmyOES
LAGov: The governor's race is less than nine months away, and that means campaigns are gearing up. Here's how the teams are shaping up, so far. http://bit.ly/2Rue3l4
Capitol: Work is underway to get the main Capitol entrance reopened after nearly three years, but scaffolding being built isn't the preferred permanent upgrade. http://bit.ly/2CucpFx
Gaming: A study continues after Harrah’s attempt to extend its New Orleans operating license by 30 years died on the final day of the legislative session last year. http://bit.ly/2FvJbdE
Sports: Mississippi Coast casinos had their best December in 26 years, and officials are crediting the Saints's success and the legalization of sports betting. http://bit.ly/2CpX1Ks (via Sun Herald)
GOP: This weekend is the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Kenner. Here are the officials who will be speaking: http://bit.ly/2DfQy6F
K-12: Low salaries are not a glaring issue for new teachers in Louisiana, but all that changes drastically just a few years into their careers. http://bit.ly/2CneG5u
Eco Devo: Stephenson Technologies Corp., LSU's applied research center, is entering a partnership with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies to pursue cybersecurity endeavors together. http://bit.ly/2Hebe2D
Trump administration: The White House has resubmitted former U.S. Rep. John Fleming's nomination to become assistant Commerce Department secretary overseeing the U.S. Economic Development Administration. http://bit.ly/2NwvFGt
Power: Entergy Louisiana customers are about to get a refund, thanks to a recent federal regulatory ruling. http://bit.ly/2CoYlxf
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- State Bond Commission meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Revenue Estimating Conference meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division meets upon adjournment of Gaming Control Board meeting in Room 1.
LaSalle Building
- Louisiana Board of Ethics meets at 2:30 p.m. in the Griffon Room.
Livingston Building
- Louisiana Sexual Assault Oversight Commission meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Department of Justice.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards speaks to the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce and Lafourche Chamber of Commerce's joint 2019 Award and Recognition Banquet at 7 p.m. at the Warren Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux.
Tweet beat
.@JohnBelforLA is the 4th consecutive Catholic to serve as Louisiana governor, dating back to EWE. Of 2019 candidates so far, JBE and Rispone are Catholic, Abraham is Baptist. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 16, 2019
This is, of course, outside of the "friendly wagers" he's placed with officials from other states. JBE is awaiting a Tastykake, thanks to bet he won when @saints beat the Eagles this weekend. https://t.co/A7txlaGTcA #lalege #lagov https://t.co/GyMl0Wo3I3— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 16, 2019
.@LouisianaGov now discussing sportsbetting. If you missed @TheAdvocateBR's deep dive into the issue this weekend: https://t.co/O5P0KpbSql #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 16, 2019
.@LouisianaGov was asked about high car insurance rates. He said poor roads/bridges contribute but also briefly mentioned potential for regulation and noted impact of California laws. More on what he was talking about: https://t.co/X3nuN4t6o5 #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 16, 2019
Major Thibaut, of #lalege, takes over Pointe Coupee's new government as parish president. https://t.co/Hiumamhv4c— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) January 16, 2019
Enjoyed the retreat with my fellow #sportmansparadise legislators. #Lalege #OnlyLouisiana pic.twitter.com/yEoNTcLEAn— Nancy Landry (@Nancy_Landry) January 16, 2019
Completed the POST recertification for my concealed handgun permit today. Thanks to St Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, Lt Gary Ranatza, & Sgt Roy Spizale for the POST training today. I had great coaching- 117/120! #LaLege #LaGov @NRA #2A pic.twitter.com/wEmDu3ndF9— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) January 16, 2019
Found this note from my daughter that she wrote during one of our "Special"Legislative Sessions last year. #lalege pic.twitter.com/jrqnBOmuE6— Joe Marino III (@RepJoeMarino) January 16, 2019
.@LouisianaGov will run the 5K portion of the Louisiana Marathon this weekend. He said he'll be pushing a @ainsleys_angels running stroller. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 16, 2019
We'll be highlighting our best stories on a different #lagov every month until the election. Of course, we're starting with the #Kingfish, #HueyPLong - https://t.co/Qc42qQ5AJ1 #lalege #LouisianaHistory pic.twitter.com/EpEOXoKuTl— LDMA (@LDMArchive) January 16, 2019
Tomorrow is the 2nd meeting of the LA Sexual Assault Oversight Commission. I was appointed last year by @JPMorrell as his designee. I’m looking forward to hearing what @AGJeffLandry has to say tomorrow to our nonpartisan commission in his opening remarks. #LaLege pic.twitter.com/DRRv6oK9GS— Morgan Lamandre (@MorganLamandre) January 17, 2019
Spent the last few days reading through the archives at Louisiana State University archives. The library is named after Troy Middleton, a former president who spent a good bit of time writing people to say he was doing all he could to keep black students out of the state flagship— Casey Parks (@caseyparks) January 15, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.