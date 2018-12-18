Generic prescription drug companies are acting like a price-fixing cartel and state attorney generals across the nation plan to expand a class action lawsuit that eventually will include 300 drugs and most of the companies, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday morning.
“There’s a lot of blame to go around,” Landry said in telephone press conference with Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen.
Jepsen in October 2017 led attorney generals in 45 other states in a lawsuit alleging six generic drug manufacturers and their executives colluded to drive up the price for two generic drugs.
Since then investigators have uncovered evidence that executives of competing companies texted and emailed each other hundreds, even thousands of times, particularly right before the price of generic drugs spiked, he said.
The topics of those conversations were to ensure that all the companies were on board with the price rise and to divvy up territories and market shares, Jepsen said.
The lawsuit, which is pending in Philadelphia federal court, will be expanded in 2019 to add another dozen companies and 15 drugs, Landry said, adding that more companies, more executive and more drugs will be added in the future.
