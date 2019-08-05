Lawmakers are looking at various options including expropriation of railroad property to get around opposition by Kansas City Southern Railway that threatens to delay completion of the Comite River Diversion Canal project, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said Monday.

After 40 years of waiting, construction has finally begun on the canal aimed at channeling flood waters from the eastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish into the Mississippi River at the parish’s western edge. Ground-breaking on canal construction was in April.

+3 Officials break ground on Comite River Diversion Canal after 30-plus years of planning People still ask Bodi White if he thinks the Comite River Diversion Canal is really going to happen.

But building a new and higher railroad bridge over the canal is stalling work as Kansas City Southern and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers negotiate over how much the government will pay to maintain the structure.

Graves said he fears the entanglement throws up the possibility of another delay for the long-sought flood protection project, which currently is scheduled for completion in 2021.

“It’s a real threat. But we have a number of solutions that are before us,” the Baton Rouge Republican told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. “I think through all those we can help to mitigate or help to prevent any substantial delay to this project.”

Many residents of Baton Rouge and in adjacent Livingston parishes argued that far fewer buildings would have been flooded in August 2016 had the Comite River Diversion Canal been complete. Water from the Comite River flows into the Amite River. When the Amite is flooded, the Comite backs up into people’s homes in Baton Rouge. The Comite raises Amite water levels that flood homes in Livingston and Ascension parishes.

+6 After brush with scary Comite River forecasts during Barry, interest in diversion canal remains high PORT HUDSON — The contractor flipped down his protective mask and set off a shower of sparks as he welded a seam across a long pipe set up in …

Kansas City Southern contends that moving its tracks, which now run ground level, onto a new bridge over the canal would increase costs of maintenance and operations. The Corps of Engineers is supposed to pay for construction of the new bridges. What’s at issue is who will pay how much for the long-term maintenance of the new bridge.

The bridge would run parallel to another bridge on U.S. Hwy. 61 near Zachary. Corps officials have estimated the cost of this segment at between $15 million and $30 million.

“The project proposal has been out there for decades. The fact that they’re talking about putting a bridge there is a surprise to no one, absolutely no one,” Graves said. “I do want to be clear that they are impeding the project today.”

Several options are being discussed, including additional government funds to help provide for the additional operation and maintenance expenses. But the government also is looking into the legal steps to just take the property – about 600 feet – and avoid a significant delay, Graves said.

In the meantime, builders are looking at other parts of the canal where construction can go on while the problem with the railroad is sorted out.

Officials began talking about diverting flood waters from the Comite River after the major flood of 1983. Though local governments put aside money of its part, the federal government rarely put up dollars. After the August 2016 flood damaged tens of thousands of homes and businesses, Congress last year authorized $343 million to build the 12-mile long west to east canal.