WASHINGTON — Count several high-profile Louisiana Republicans among those expressing outrage over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to rip up a copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address at its conclusion Tuesday night.

“I thought it was disgraceful what Speaker Pelosi did – to rip up the speech," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Republican and Trump ally, told reporters Wednesday. "It wasn’t just President Trump’s speech, it was the names of those military service men and women — people who have given their life for this country."

"The country was watching. It was unbecoming of a Speaker of the House to act that way,” Scalise added.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, posted his condemnation to Facebook: "It’s a shame that Nancy Pelosi would rip apart a copy of the (speech) so she can go viral on social media. There are plenty of issues that both sides agree need addressing. Her seemingly unwillingness to consider any of them is a disservice to the American people," he wrote.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City, called the Democrats' response to the speech a "very sad moment for this country."

"Pelosi’s antics were just the icing on the cake, and I think the American people see that for what it is and there will be a reckoning for it," he said.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, didn’t directly address Pelosi but he posted a video to Facebook of himself leaving the Capitol after Trump’s address in which he spoke of unnamed opposition.

“All we have to do is embrace the grace of God that he’s bestowed upon us and get past this hate and vitriol,” he said in the video. “All we have to do is love each other and respect each other.”

And U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican who ran for governor last fall, reposted to his social media feeds a national GOP message decrying Pelosi's action.

Trump's third State of the Union, which came on the eve of the Senate's impeachment vote, was punctuated by several rounds of standing applause from Republicans and seated "boos" from Democrats — illustrating the deep partisan divide over most issues related to the president.

Trupm boasted of gains in jobs, health care, trade and other efforts in the speech that factcheckers have noted was riddled with several false or misleading claims.

Pelosi called it a "manifesto of mistruths," and Democrats have defended her against the backlash.

Appearing on MSNBC, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, argued that Trump "stands up there and lies about health care, but we're gonna talk about how she should respond?"

"I mean, he can behave like a jackass, but we have to jump all over her back?" the former vice presidential candidate said. "I don't get the double standard."

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the lone Democrat in the Louisiana delegation who hails from New Orleans, retweeted Florida Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings' response to the outrage directed at Pelosi.

"If you are angry about a speech being torn in half and not angry about families being torn in half..." Demings wrote in the message shared by Richmond referencing the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

But Scalise and Johnson heaped praise upon Trump's words.

Johnson called the speech "Reaganesque" — a description he said he shared with the president after the address.

“It was optimistic. It struck the right tone," he said. "I think it’s exactly what the country needed.”

Scalise said the speech provided an "optimistic view of what’s happening across the country.”

“He’s delivering for families who want a chance at the American dream," he said.