Under pressure from the Legislature, officials said Monday they plan to let taxpayers review 10 possible sites for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge next month and narrow the list to three finalists by mid- or late May.

Whether that timetable will placate legislative leaders is unclear amid Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to allocate $500 million for the bridge, a source of nearly daily backups and frustration for motorists.

Seven of the possible crossing sites are in Iberville Parish, two in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Ascension Parish, said Kara Moree, project manager for the consultant working with a state panel charged with finding a site.

All of the crossings would link traffic between La. Hwy. 1 on the west side and La. Hwy. 30 on the east.

Public gatherings to review the potential sites are set for April 25-28 and May 2-3.

Moree noted the public meetings are a required part of the process, and that once those are held officials will need a few weeks to trim the list to three.

"We have to go to the public first and get their input," said Moree, who is project manager for Atlas Technical Consultants LLC.

But members of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, which is leading the hunt, said that may be too late to satisfy legislative demands for progress before any major funding commitment can win approval.

The session ends June 6.

Jay Campbell, Edwards' appointee on the seven-member panel, asked about the possibility of moving up public hearings to the week of April 18.

"The sooner the better at getting this accomplished," Campbell said. "The bridge is critically important to this region."

Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, president of West Baton Rouge Parish, made a similar comment.

"We have a lot of money at stake," Berthelot said.

Edwards has called his $500 million proposal a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help make the long-discussed bridge a reality in a year when the state enjoys a roughly $3 billion surplus.

The governor and other backers have said the money can be put to immediate use, and help generate federal grants to ease any burden on taxpayers for an undertaking that could cost $2 billion or more.

However, House and Senate leaders have balked at the request, in part because of the lack of a site for the bridge.

They are also concerned about setting aside $500 million knowing any such project faces environmental reviews and other time-consuming steps.

Moree said that, of the 10 possible crossing sites, the cost of the bridge alone would cost between $1.2 billion and $1.9 billion.

Connectors to and from the bridge will cost another $1 billon or so, officials say.

State officials hope to strike a public-private partnership with a firm to help with the financing in exchange for a long-term revenue stream -- tolls.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish and a member of the panel, emphasized that he favors a new bridge and that it is badly needed.

But Raiford said he he has concerns about the two parish sites for the crossing and what corridors might be used to connect Interstate 10 to the bridge.

Ownership of La. 30 – Nicholson Drive – is split between the state and parish.

Raiford said he would not want Bluebonnet Boulevard used for such a connection, noting the parish is already grappling with daily traffic backups.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions," he said.

Raiford also said he hopes the Legislature understands the importance of getting dollars "in place" for the work.

"We need the funds to move the project forward," he said.

The tentative public hearing schedule is April 25, Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library; April 26, St. Gabriel Community Center; April 27, Addis Community Center; April 28, Donaldsonville High School Gym; May 2, Lamar Dixon Expo Center Banquet Hall and May 3, Carl F. Grant Civic Center.

All of the meetings are set for 5-7 p.m.