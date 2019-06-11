U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was beaned in the shoulder with a wild pitch during an early-morning baseball practice this week, but the Louisiana Republican laughed it off.
"It's gonna take a lot more than that to take me down," he joked, pointing to teammates in a video posted to social media Tuesday morning.
Going to take a lot more than that to take me down! pic.twitter.com/Uvb6DFSukd— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 11, 2019
Nearly two years after narrowly surviving a mass shooting during a similar early-morning practice, Scalise is again on the baseball field this week, practicing ahead of this year's Congressional Baseball Game.
Scalise, of Jefferson, played briefly in the annual charity game last year, stopping a ground ball on the first pitch that led to the game's first out. After a celebration of his return, he left the field.
Scalise, 53, has been playing up his increased mobility as he makes his return this year.
Doctors said Scalise was in "imminent risk of death" after the June 14, 2017 shooting when he arrived by airlift to a Washington hospital with significant damage to bones and internal organs and blood loss. The single gunshot to the hip he took when a gunman opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for a charity baseball game required multiple surgeries.
This year's game is set to take place June 26 at Nationals Park in Washington.
Scalise, who penned a book about the ordeal called Back in the Game: One Gunman, Countless Heroes, and the Fight for My Life is scheduled to appear on CBS This Morning on Friday, the second anniversary of the shooting.