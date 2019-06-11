Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., celebrates after stopping a ground ball and making a play to first base, resulting in an out, on the first pitch of the 57th Congressional Baseball Game at National's Park in Washington, Thursday, June 14, 2018. On June 14, 2017, Scalise and some other Congressional members were victims of a shooting at the baseball field they were practicing on in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)