The state has cleared a key hurdle for the widening of Interstate 10 between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split, Louisiana transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Thursday.

Wilson said the federal government has approved its environmental assessment of the project and that one of the most visible parts of the overhaul will begin before summer -- the revamp of the College Drive exit for westbound motorists.

"This is a significant accomplishment in moving this much-needed project forward," Wilson said in a statement.

"Past efforts to make these necessary improvements have never reached this stage and it's a testament to this administration, the local, state and federal officials and the hardworking staff of DOTD that we have reached this milestone," said Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The federal action clears the way for the state to launch right-of-way purchasing and to begin the design process.

The initial, $360 million part of the work is being financed with federal bonds.

Other money is coming from the East Baton Rouge City-Parish -- $12 million -- and the Capital Region Planning Commission -- $24 million.

The work includes the addition of new lanes in each direction through the corridor, which is one of the most heavily traveled in the Baton Rouge area.

Wilson said construction from just west of Washington Street to Essen Lane is expected to begin in early 2023.

Previous work around the site includes the building of an off-ramp at Terrace Avenue to ease congestion around the Washington Street exit.