WASHINGTON — Impeachment is in full swing, but Louisiana is taking over the nation's capital with Washington Mardi Gras.

This year's theme: "Red, White and Bayou." Louisiana's top politicians, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state's Congressional delegation are expected to take part.

.@FirstLadyOfLA and I had a great time welcoming queens from all over the state to the Governor's Mansion this morning for the Mystick Krewe of Louisianans Queens Brunch. Laissez les bons temps rouler! #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/AqWvbBk9co — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 22, 2020

The festivities kick off Thursday with a "Louisiana Alive" celebration at the Washington Hilton, with events running through Saturday. More than 2,000 people from Louisiana make the trek up for the annual event.

To mark the significance of Louisiana's presence for the occasion, the hotel changes its sign bar sign to designate it as the "65th Parish."

It's the 72nd Washington Mardi Gras celebrated by the Mystic Krewe of Louisianians.

U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise is the captain of the Krewe, while U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins is the chairman of DC Mardi Gras this year. Members of the royal court include King Gregory Hamer, CEO of B&G Food Enterprises, and Queen Madeline Noble of Lake Charles.