Former state health chief, Dr. Rebekah Gee, will be taking over as head of the LSU Health Care Services Division, the university announced late Wednesday afternoon.

The university-based division oversees LSU medical facilities, which include a medical center in Independence and the private administrators contracted to run the state’s other charity hospitals. The division also supports LSU medical schools in New Orleans and Shreveport.

“LSU Health has always been the beating heart of clinical training and care for underserved populations for the state," Gee said in a press release. “As Louisiana’s flagship health university, it has a unique opportunity to lead the path forward toward better health for our state.”

Gee was the secretary of the Louisiana Health Department during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ first term. She left the job soon after Edwards’ second-term inauguration in January without disclosing her future plans.

The governor praised her stewardship saying that she had made health care more accessible for the working poor and had reduced maternal mortality rates. She also spearheaded a first in the nation approach to drug pricing that has led to unlimited access to the cure for Hepatitis C patients using Medicaid or in correctional facilities.

LDH has an annual budget of about $15 billion and employs about 6,300 people, making it the largest agency in state government. Most of that money – about $10.6 billion – comes from the federal government.

Gee oversaw a dramatic expansion of Medicaid that gave health coverage to nearly half a million people and also faced intense criticism from Republican lawmakers for her administration of the program. GOP critics complained about agency spending and claimed LDH wasn't strict enough when ensuring eligibility for Medicaid enrollment. Several times, Republican U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, demanded Gee's resignation.

“Dr. Gee is a visionary leader who is helping to not only to define health care challenges but improve outcomes,” said Dr. Larry Hollier, Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans, who announced hiring her as chief executive officer at the Health Care Services Division. “She recognizes that LSU has the opportunity to improve health by partnering with both rural and urban communities throughout the state.”

Hollier said Gee will be focusing on community health, health care quality, medical care, research and apply technology to traditional public health programs. Gee will continue working on the faculty in the School of Medicine and School of Public Health, he added.

Edwards tapped Courtney Phillips, currently the executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, to replace Gee. Phillips will take over in April.

In the meantime, the agency's longtime executive counsel, Stephen Russo, will continue as interim head.