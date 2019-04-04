It’s no secret that Gov. John Bel Edwards and LSU coach Ed Orgeron have a special bromance. They’ve often appeared alongside each other at events promoting Louisiana and LSU.
On Thursday, Orgeron introduced Edwards at a fundraiser for Edwards’ re-election campaign, calling the Democrat incumbent “a man of great character, great integrity.”
.@JohnBelforLA fundraiser scheduled in Baton Rouge Thursday. I've heard #LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, a friend of the governor, is expected to be there and may speak. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/h9GK0A7sLS— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
“I know the state of Louisiana believes in him just like a championship quarterback,” Orgeron told the crowd at the breakfast event.
Orgeron talked up Edwards’ commitment to education and linked that to success beyond the football field.
Edwards faces two Republicans in his bid for re-election: Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto.
The election is Oct. 12, with a Nov. 16 runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in the primary.
Watch the video of Orgeron's introduction of Edwards below or here.
Can't see video below? Click here.