Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be using his annual alligator hunt, his biggest annual political fundraising event, to launch a long-expected bid for governor, passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees.
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the crowd this week at the event, where tickets range from $1,000 to $50,000 VIP passes. Photos attendees posted on Facebook show hats and shirts with Landry’s 2023 gubernatorial campaign logo, as well as for top deputy Liz Murrill’s bid for attorney general to replace Landry.
Murrill, whose title is solicitor general, has said she’ll only seek Landry’s job if he doesn’t run for re-election to AG.
Landry’s entrance to the race makes him the third declared candidate in what is expected to be a hotly contested campaign to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, whose second term will end in about 16 months. Landry is joined by fellow Republicans Treasurer John Schroder, who told supporters earlier this year he was running, and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who said recently he was planning on running.
Landry’s campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.
It’s still unclear whether any Republicans in Congress will throw their hat in the ring; U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy have both indicated they’re mulling it over. It’s also unclear whether the Democrats will field a high-profile candidate, though party chair Katie Bernhardt has promised they will.
Landry’s political action committee, run by his brother and business partner Benjamin Landry, spends big sums putting on the gator hunt, which is held at a camp in St. Martinville. Last year, the PAC reported spending nearly $150,000 on the gator hunt, including $11,211 to a staffing company Jeff Landry owns. Landry hosts politicians and big Republican donors from across the country, who go out and boats and dispatch alligators in the traditional away – snaring them on baited hooks and then shooting them in the head. This year, Rascal Flatts’ singer Gary LeVox performed.
Landry has previously said the gator hunt is his biggest fundraiser of the year.
Donors this year include home health giant LHC Group, chemical company Ksolv Group and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, according to Facebook photos.
Videos of the event show Trump Jr. calling Landry a “great friend of ours” and saying he “was there before it was politically expedient,” referencing Landry’s his support for the former president.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle auctioned off dinners at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate for six-figure donations to charity, according to an attendee.