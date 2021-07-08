President Joe Biden appointed Thursday Gov. John Bel Edwards to the President’s Council of Governors, which focuses on homeland security and coordinates state-federal reactions from threats, ranging from extreme weather to terrorism.
Edwards was one of nine governors Biden named for a two-year term on the 10-member, bipartisan group. Bill Lee, Tennessee’s Republican governor, continues on the council into 2022.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, were chosen by the president to co-chair the group.
In addition to Edwards, the Democratic governors named were John Carney, of Delaware; Gretchen Whitmer, of Michigan; and Kate Brown, of Oregon.
The Republican governors picked are Spencer Cox, of Utah; Phil Scott, of Vermont; and Mark Gordon, of Wyoming.
The Council includes leaders across the Federal government: the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Other key federal officials such as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency are regular participants.
The Council focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard, according to the White House press release.
The work of the Council is handled through the office of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.