WASHINGTON — Louisiana voters have 126 fewer places to cast their ballots this year than they did in 2012, according to a new national study out Tuesday.
Louisiana was part of a broader analysis examining polling place closures in states that previously required Department of Justice approval of major voting changes, primarily in states across the South. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2013 lifted that requirement.
Since then, two-thirds of Louisiana parishes have seen polling sites shuttered, according to The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights' review.
“These polling place closures are happening oftentimes last minute with little or no notice to voters," said Leigh Chapman, director of the voting rights program at The Leadership Conference.
Chapman said often polling places are deemed temporarily closed for specific circumstances. Several polling places in East Baton Rouge Parish were closed following historic flooding in 2016, for example, the report notes.
But officials don’t always follow through with replacing or reopening them.
“we’re seeing that polling places are closed but are never reopened,” Chapman said.
In Jefferson Parish, 23 polling places were eliminated because they were not meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards for accommodations.
“We’ve seen this trend across the country,” she said. “(Disability rights groups) don’t advocate for closing polling places … Counties should work with each polling place to make it accessible.”
Chapman said the report isn’t drawing conclusions about motives or intent behind the poll closures but to draw attention to the lack of review, following the removal of DOJ oversight under the Voting Rights Act.
“What’s happening is these polling places are just being closed and the impact study is no longer being done,” she said. “We have no idea what impact it is having.”
Check back for more details.