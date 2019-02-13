Elizabeth Crisp, who has been covering politics in Louisiana for six years, will be The Advocate’s correspondent in Washington, D.C.
Crisp will cover the state’s congressional delegation and how the federal government handles matters important to Louisiana, including flood insurance, coastal restoration and energy policy.
"The Advocate is the only Louisiana news organization with a correspondent in Washington,” said Peter Kovacs, editor of The Advocate. “Elizabeth is already well-known for her coverage of the governor and state politics, so we know she will do a great job covering our delegation and the issues that are critical for our state.”
Crisp joined The Advocate in 2013 on the City Hall beat in Baton Rouge before moving to the newspaper’s Capitol news bureau, reporting on the Jindal and Edwards administrations, many special legislative sessions, higher education and statewide elections.
Before coming to Baton Rouge, she was a political reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and covered the Mississippi Legislature for the Clarion-Ledger. She is replacing reporter Bryn Stole, who is returning to Louisiana to be a member of The Advocate’s investigative journalism team.
Crisp has a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and grew up in Pocahontas, Arkansas. She is married to former Advocate LSU football reporter Ross Dellenger, who now works for Sports Illustrated.